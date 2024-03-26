Opening Odds: UConn opens as double-digit favorite against San Diego State

After rolling through the first weekend of the NCAA tournament with comfortable wins over 16-seed Stetson and 9-seed Northwestern, UConn is back in the Sweet 16 for the second-straight year. The Huskies head to Boston this weekend with a matchup against 5-seed San Diego State Thursday in a rematch of last year’s championship game.

It’s the fourth time ever that the previous year’s title game contestants crossed paths in the NCAA tournament. The last time it happened? Florida in 2007, who defeated UCLA in the Final Four after beating the Bruins in the 2006 title game. The Gators would go on to become back-to-back national champions — the same feat UConn is now trying to accomplish.

UConn vs San Diego State will mark the 4th Tournament rematch of the previous year’s title game — and the first prior to the Final Four.



2024 UConn vs San Diego St in S16

2007 Florida vs UCLA in Final Four

1991 UNLV vs Duke in Final Four

1962 Ohio St vs Cincy in National Final — Jared Berson (@JaredBerson) March 25, 2024

San Diego State made it Boston after taking care of business in Spokane, Washington. The 5-seed Aztecs held on to defeat 12-seed UAB in the first round, and then blew out 13-seed Yale 85-57 to set up a rematch with the Huskies. SDSU looks and plays very similar to last year’s squad, ranking 17th overall in KenPom. The Aztecs rank 59th in offensive efficiency and ninth in defensive efficiency and are led by star Jaedon LeDee, who earned Third Team All-American honors this season.

DraftKings has the Huskies as 11-point favorites over SDSU, the largest spread of any Sweet 16 matchup. The moneyline odds for UConn is -625 and the over/under for the is set at 136, the lowest total for any of the Huskies’ tournament games so far.

The winner of UConn and San Diego State will take on the winner of 2-seed Iowa State and 3-seed Illinois. The Cyclones are currently 1.5-point favorites over the Illini, with the total set at 146. More college basketball game lines and futures odds can be found here.

With two games to go until the Final Four in Phoenix, the Huskies remain the favorite to go all the way. UConn is -230 to win the region and advance to the Final Four and -110 to reach the title game — the lowest odds by a significant margin. The Huskies remain the favorite to win it all at +210. Outside of UConn, only Houston (+500), Purdue (+650) and Arizona (+900) have championship odds better than +1000.