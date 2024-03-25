Nika Mühl becomes UConn’s all-time assists leader

Nika Mühl is officially the owner of all of UConn’s assist records. By setting up an Ashlynn Shade 3-pointer with 1:56 left in the first quarter of the Huskies’ second-round matchup against Syracuse on Monday, the senior point guard became the program’s all-time assist holder with 660 total. Moriah Jefferson has held the mark since 2016.

In addition to topping the career list, Mühl also has UConn’s single-game assist record (15 vs. NC State in Nov. 2022) and single-season assist record (284 in 2022-23). Her 17 games with 10+ assists are the most by any Husky as well.

On top of all that, Mühl is the only player in school history with 200+ assists in multiple seasons and has dished out 13+ assists five times. That’s only happened four other times in program history and nobody has done it more than once.

What’s most impressive about Mühl securing the all-time mark is how few games she set the record in. Monday is just the 128th game in her career whereas Jefferson played 155 games with the Huskies.

Mühl’s first assists came with 2:18 left in the first quarter of UConn’s win over UMass Lowell back on Dec. 12, 2020 — her collegiate debut. Aaliyah Edwards got the bucket. Mühl finished her freshman campaign with 62 helpers, added 87 as a sophomore but then exploded with 284 and 227 (and counting) as a junior and senior, respectively.

A native of Zagreb, Croatia, Mühl arrived in Storrs as part of the Huskies’ 2020 recruiting class. She recently announced her intentions to go pro following the conclusion of this season.