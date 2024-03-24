No. 1 UConn men’s basketball advances to Sweet 16, rolls past No. 9 Northwestern 75-58

The UConn men’s basketball machine rolled on to the Sweet Sixteen, after breezing past 9-seed Northwestern, 75-58. The top-seeded Huskies were led by a complete performance from Donovan Clingan, who logged 14 points, 14 rebounds, and a career-high eight blocks. AP All-American Tristen Newton paced the team in scoring with 20 points to go with 10 assists.

Stephon Castle, despite a pedestrian seven points, held Northwestern star Boo Buie to nine points on 2-for-15 shooting. UConn picked up an eighth straight NCAA tournament win by 13 points or more, and this is now the furthest a the program has gone in the Big Dance the year after winning a national championship. It also means back-to-back Sweet Sixteen appearances for the first time since 2003 and 2004.

This comes despite shooting only 3-for-22 on 3-pointers as the ice-cold night from downtown was masked by 52 points in the paint.

Northwestern went right at Clingan inside early, but he had the basket walled off from the jump. The Huskies ran out to a 11-2 lead out of the gate on the back of four Cam Spencer assists, forcing Chris Collins to burn a timeout before the under-16 media timeout. UConn lived at the rim, with 16 of its first 17 points coming from the paint and the 17th coming on a free-throw.

Even when Northwestern found some success going at Alex Karaban inside, the Huskies pounded the paint into oblivion with rim runs and strong drives. The Wildcats didn’t cross double digits until 7:38 left in the half and Buie didn’t enter the scoring column until 1:22 remaining. Clingan collected his double-double in just 13 minutes, and was outrebounded by Northwestern’s entire team by a margin of two.

UConn came out of the break scorching hot and stretched its lead to 27 within the first three minutes of the second half, capped off by this acrobatic finish from Newton, which was initiated by a Clingan block.

It wasn’t just Clingan with the masterclass. Samson Johnson brought the thunder, Hassan Diarra pestered Buie, and Karaban made every right cut. With 10 minutes to play, it seemed as though only thing to monitor was a potential Clingan triple-double.

The fun stat-counting wouldn’t last though, as Northwestern seemed to get off the mat with a 22-9 run, featuring Buie’s first field goal of the game. The Wildcats ramped up the defensive pressure, and UConn continued to misfire from beyond the arc, permitting Northwestern to get to within 16 with just over five-and-a-half minutes to go. Newton free throws helped break a four-minute scoreless draught and Clingan pinned Bouie on the glass to put a spiritual and statistical end to the Northwestern run.

ANOTHER BLOCK FOR DONOVAN CLINGAN.



he's got 8, no big deal @UConnMBB pic.twitter.com/VH5FGyUbVR — CBS Sports College Basketball (@CBSSportsCBB) March 25, 2024

Despite the rough shooting night and mental lapses in the second half, Hurley’s spirits were high postgame, joking about Clingan: He’s finally healthy and you see how he impacts the game all over the court. He’s inspired, the new King Kong movie is coming out and he’s playing his best ball for the opener.

UConn will return to action in the Sweet Sixteen against the winner of 5-seed San Diego State and 13-seed Yale. Tip-off will be at 7:39 p.m. on TBS at TD Garden in Boston.