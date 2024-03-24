NCAA Tournament Second Round Preview: No. 1 UConn men’s basketball vs. No. 9 Northwestern | 7:45 p.m. ET, TruTV

Top-seeded UConn men’s basketball made light work of 16-seed Stetson on Friday afternoon, as the Huskies dominated in all phases of the game and secured the second-largest NCAA Tournament win in program history. Star guard Boo Buie and 9-seed Northwestern, fresh off an overtime win against 8-seed Florida Atlantic, stand in the Huskies’ way of making it to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back years for the first time since the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

TV: TruTV

Radio: UConn Sports Network

Odds: UConn -14, over/under 136 (Odds via DraftKings)

Location: Barclays Center — Brooklyn, New York

KenPom Predicted Score: UConn 75, Northwestern 65 (81 percent win probability)

Series History

This is the first-ever matchup between UConn and Northwestern.

What to Watch For

Don’t let Boo Buie dominate

Like Jalen Blackmon for Stetson, Northwestern has a ball-dominant guard who has dragged his team to this point in the season and if he’s allowed to do what he does, will threaten to take down the Huskies. He sat for just two minutes against the Owls and was second with 22 points, but added four assists and shot 4-for-10 from beyond the arc.

Buie, from Albany, New York, is in the top 20 nationally in minutes percentage and has been on the bench for more than five minutes in a game seven times all year, including once in February. He’s an 85 percent free-throw shooter that draws 4.4 fouls per 40 minutes and is in the top 50 in 3-point shooting, at 44.1 percent.

He stands at only 6-foot-2, however, and will have to deal with a size disadvantage against Stephon Castle (6-foot-6) and Tristen Newton (6-foot-5) for a majority of the game, though Hassan Diarra is also 6-foot-2. If that trio can lock him down and force others to beat them, then the Huskies will have a good shot at moving onto Boston.

Stay aggressive

Chris Collins keeps a short bench, but doesn’t let players stay in the game with two fouls, as both bench minutes and two-foul participation shares are sub-300 out of 362 teams. Even in overtime on Friday, four players recorded 39 minutes or more and just seven got into the game, with the two bench players getting a combined 27 minutes.

UConn is right in the middle of Division I in free-throw rate, at 32.7 percent, but the Huskies are much deeper than the Wildcats and are much more comfortable getting deep into the bench. While Dan Hurley’s squad was never truly challenged against Stetson on Friday, eight players had at least 15 minutes and a ninth in Solomon Ball has started games this season. Both teams play very slowly, so a frenetic, up-and-down pace is unlikely.

If UConn can draw fouls and force Northwestern to go to its bench, particularly early on, then the Huskies might be able to take advantage of some inexperienced and rusty players that haven’t featured much as of late.

Ball movement

UConn is one of the best teams in the country at using ball movement to score points. The Huskies are always willing to make the extra pass to get the best shot and frequently use cuts to the basket and lobs to Donovan Clingan and Samson Johnson for easy buckets.

This was evident from the first points scored on Friday, as Clingan found a cutting Alex Karaban for a layup. The Huskies had a 59.5 percent assist rate, which would be the 25th-best rate in the country across a whole season. Instead, it was the team’s 23rd best single-game outing out of 35 contests. On the year, 63.5 percent of UConn’s field goals have come on assists, which is fifth in the country.

While Northwestern isn’t far behind, at No. 17 (60.0 percent), the Wildcats do not defend against ball movement very well. They’re in the bottom 25 in the nation in defensive assist rate, as 58.3 percent of their opponents’ made field goals come on assists. If the Huskies can get into their sets and play their game offensively, they should have no trouble scoring at an efficient rate.