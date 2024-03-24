UConn baseball staves off sweep against Rutgers

UConn baseball had another rough weekend, dropping a series to Rutgers. The Huskies were shut out for the first time on Friday, while the Scarlet Knights exploded for 13 runs on Saturday. However, Stephen Quigley threw a complete game on Sunday in which he carried a shutout through seven innings, helping secure a victory in the finale.

Friday: Rutgers 3, UConn 0

It was not the start to the weekend that UConn wanted, as Gabe Van Emon held up his end of the bargain, but Rutgers starter Justin Sinibaldi spun a four-hit shutout to secure a 3-0 victory over the Huskies. This was the first time the team has been shut out this year.

Sinibaldi retired the Huskies in order the first time through the order, but Bryan Padilla singled to begin the fourth inning. He reached second on a Paul Tammaro ground out and was one of three runners to reach scoring position throughout the afternoon, but none of them would make it to third base.

In the meantime, the Scarlet Knights had traffic early on Van Emon, who allowed three runs in six-plus innings on six hits and two walks with a pair of strikeouts, but he held down the fort. Tony Santa Maria reached third with two outs in the first, though he was left stranded. Van Emon cruised after that, facing the minimum through the sixth inning. He allowed two Rutgers hitters to reach, but both were cut down on inning-ending double plays.

The seventh was when the Scarlet Knights struck for all three runs. Santa Maria led off the frame with a home run, then Josh Kuroda-Grauer singled and quickly reached third. Ty Doucette chased Van Emon as he singled home Kuroda-Grauer and moved Pete Durcoher to third.

Brady Afthim came in and allowed Durocher to come across on a sacrifice bunt and recorded another out as Tammaro cut down the lead runner at third from shortstop, but a single and a walk on the next two batters spelled the end of his day and Joe Cinella induced a fly out to put out the fire.

UConn had a chance in the ninth, as Tammaro walked and Morton singled to put two on with two out, but a Broadhurst groundout ended the contest.

Saturday: Rutgers 13, UConn 6

The Scarlet Knights jumped on UConn starting pitcher Garrett Coe for four runs in the second and rolled to a big win over the Huskies to secure the series.

Coe lasted 3 2⁄ 3 innings and was tagged for eight runs on eight hits. He walked four and struck out three. Korey Morton led the way offensively with a 3-for-5 day, as well.

Rutgers left two runners on in the first, but Coe wasn’t able to escape in the second. After retiring the first two batters he faced, the Scarlet Knights recorded five consecutive hits, including a two-run home run, to push four runs across the plate.

Bryan Padilla responded in kind, with a two-run shot of his own in the ensuing inning, but Jackson Natili had a big fly in the bottom half of the third and Ty Doucette’s two-run single in the bottom of the fourth put Rutgers up 8-2 and chased Coe from the game.

Meanwhile, aside from Padilla’s homer, the Huskies were held quiet until the fifth. Drew Kron walked and was standing on third after Padilla drilled a double down the third-base line and Morton knocked them both in to trim the deficit to five.

Rutgers added two in the sixth and three in the eighth to put the game out of reach. However, the Huskies stayed fighting until the end. TC Simmons led off the eighth with a double and crossed the plate after two passed balls, while Maddix Dalena homered with two down in the frame and Paul Tammaro scored on a wild pitch in the ninth.

Sunday: UConn 4, Rutgers 1

UConn was able to stave off the sweep and salvage a victory on Sunday, scoring three in the eighth to break a 1-1 tie.

Bryan Padilla got the scoring going quickly as he took the second pitch of the game down the left field line and Korey Morton singled up the middle with two down. After that, Stephen Quigley went to work.

The graduate student permitted just a single and a walk through the first four innings and a runner didn’t reach second until the fifth, when Ty Doucette led off the frame with a double, though Quigley was able to work around it and preserve the shutout, while also facing the minimum in both the sixth and seventh, though Jackson Natili went yard to get Rutgers on the board in the eighth. Overall, he scattered five hits and one run over the complete game performance, striking out four against one walk.

UConn was quiet in the run column, but had plenty of traffic on the bases. The Huskies stranded two in the second, one in the third, one in the fifth and one more in the seventh, four of which were in scoring position, as Rutgers starter Zack Konstantinovsky allowed just the one run through 5 1⁄ 3 innings of work, through seven hits were on his ledger.

The Huskies broke through for three in the eighth to leave no doubt. Padilla capped off his big weekend with a leadoff home run and then Caleb Shpur, Paul Tammaro and Morton combined to load the bases. The second run came in as Rutgers couldn’t get an out on a grounder to the pitcher, then Luke Broadhurst recorded a sacrifice fly. Shpur walked with two outs in the ninth and stole second, putting him in position to come home on Tammaro’s two-bagger down the left-field line.

---

UConn (9-13) is back in action on Tuesday at Elliot Ballpark against Boston College. First pitch is at 3:05 p.m. and will be broadcast on UConn+.