NCAA Tournament: 3-seed UConn women’s basketball powers past 14-seed Jackson State, 86-64

UConn women’s basketball extended its win streak in the first game of the NCAA Tournament to 30 with an 86-64 victory over the 14-seed Jackson State Tigers at Gampel Pavilion on Saturday.

Paige Bueckers scored the Huskies’ first five points and went on to lead the team with 28 points and also recorded her fourth career double-double with 11 rebounds. She also dished out seven assists and didn’t record a single foul or turnover. Ashlynn Shade put up a career-high 26 points behind a 14-point third quarter and also grabbed six rebounds — four of which came on the offensive glass.

Nika Mühl piled up seven assists, putting her two away from becoming the program’s all-time leader. Aaliyah Edwards notched her 17th double-double of the season with 20 points and 10 rebounds in her first game back after breaking her nose during the Big East Tournament.

UConn advances to the second round, where it’ll 6-seed Syracuse on Monday.

Jackson State came out fast and made two of its first three shots to grab an early 4-2 lead. The next time the Tigers scored, they were down 19-6 after a 17-0 run from UConn in which all five starters scored.

The pace bogged down in the second quarter. Jackson State got within 12 points twice before the Huskies’ defense held the visitors without a basket for over five minutes. In that time, UConn pushed the gap beyond 20 and ultimately went into the half with a 49-28 lead.

The third quarter belonged to Shade. She scored 12 of the Huskies’ first 14 points after the break to keep them ahead of the Tigers, who tried to mount a comeback with a 22-point period. However, a 3-pointer from Mühl at the buzzer made sure UConn extended its lead to 22 entering the fourth.

The Huskies closed out the final 10 minutes to secure the 22-point victory.

After a practice day on Sunday, UConn will return for the second round on Monday. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. ET.