Paige Bueckers was one of the three UConn Huskies with over 20 points (28) in an 86-64 win over Jackson State in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, CT on Saturday afternoon.

Along with Bueckers 28 points, Ashlynn Shade had a career-high 26 points and Aaliyah Edwards had 20.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

Apple News users, click here to view the gallery