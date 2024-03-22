NCAA Tournament: No. 1 UConn runs over No. 16 Stetson, 91-52

Top-seeded UConn men’s basketball is moving on in the NCAA Tournament after a dominant victory over 16-seed Stetson on Friday, 91-52, in the first round at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

This was the second-largest NCAA Tournament win in program history, behind a 56-point differential against 16-seed Chattanooga in the 2009 first round.

Donovan Clingan led the way with 19 points and added eight rebounds as one of five players in double-figures. Tristen Newton (13 points) added eight assists, while Stephon Castle (14 points) was well-rounded, with five rebounds and four helpers. Cam Spencer (15 points) and Alex Karaban (12 points) made it a quintet.

UConn jumped out to a big lead from the start, scoring the game’s first eight points, and never trailed. Stetson missed its first six shots from the field, getting on the board 3:55 into the first half.

Aubin Gateretse (6-foot-11) and Treyton Thompson (7-foot) have been playing a platoon at center, but the rest of the Hatters’ lineup lacks size, as 6-foot-6 freshman Tristen Gross was the next-tallest player in the rotation.

Meanwhile, Hassan Diarra is the only one in the Huskies’ rotation shorter than 6-foot-4, which led to a major size advantage for the 1-seed, which it used it early and often.

After Stetson broke the 8-0 opening run, the Huskies just started another one, with a second 8-0 run and a 7-0 run immediately following their second bucket. UConn started 7-for-10 from the field over the first 6:41.

The Huskies did a little bit of everything to open up a commanding 52-19 lead at the half. They shot 22-for-32 (69%) from the field, including 7-for-14 on 3-pointers, with 15 assists.

Stetson made its last four shots from the field in the first half after starting 4-for-22, which shrunk the Huskies’ lead down from 36 to 33. The A-Sun champs also made a 9-0 run in the second half to pull a little closer but that was as close as they’d get.

UConn responded by ratcheting up the defensive intensity and keeping the Hatters well out of comeback range, as they missed their next eight shots and 15 of 16. Aside from the 11 straight field goals made around halftime, they were 6-for-44 (13.6 percent).

Next up, UConn (32-3) will take on 9-seed Northwestern, which beat 8-seed Florida Atlantic, in the second round on Sunday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY in overtime. Tip-off time and broadcast information will be announced later on Friday night.