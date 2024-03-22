2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

Filed under:
Mar 17, 2024, 8:40pm EDT
Mar 17, 2024, 8:40pm EDT
March 22
NCAA Tournament: No. 1 UConn runs over No. 16 Stetson, 91-52
The Huskies have the second-largest NCAA Tournament margin of victory in program history.
-
March 21
NCAA Tournament First Round Preview: No. 1 UConn men’s basketball vs. No. 16 Stetson | 2:45 p.m. ET, CBS
The Huskies’ road to repeat begins Friday in Brooklyn.
-
March 20
Scouting UConn men’s basketball’s potential second round opponents
The Huskies will either play No. 8 Florida Atlantic or No. 9 Northwestern if they beat Stetson on Friday.
-
March 19
NCAA Tournament East Region Outlook: Huskies’ bracket has talent all over
UConn may be the top overall seed, but its path to Phoenix is anything but easy.
-
March 19
Roundtable: Thoughts on UConn’s East Region draw
The Huskies are the No. 1 overall seed in their quest to repeat as national champions
-
March 17
Opening Odds: 1-seed Huskies open as heavy favorites over 16-seed Stetson
UConn will look to take care of business against the Hatters and avoid a historic upset.
-
March 17
UConn men’s basketball awarded No. 1 overall seed in NCAA Tournament
The Huskies will play 16-seed Stetson on Friday in Brooklyn.