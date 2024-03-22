Preview: UConn baseball at Rutgers

After an eventful 2023 series at Elliott Ballpark where UConn baseball swept them in dramatic fashion, Rutgers is in solid position to get revenge on the Huskies for that series a year ago. The Scarlet Knights sit at 15-6 on the year, sporting away sweeps of Winthrop and Delaware, along with series wins at Old Dominion and Charleston Southern. While their non-conference slate hasn’t been the strongest, Rutgers has beaten the teams in front of them, and will be full of confidence as they host the 8-11 Huskies.

When:

Friday, March 22, 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 23, 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 17, 1 p.m. ET

Where: Bainton Field, Piscataway, New Jersey

Radio: Mixlr

Projected Starters:

Friday: LHP Gabe Van Emon (1-1, 2.61 ERA) vs. LHP Justin Sinibaldi (3-0, 3.86 ERA)

Saturday: LHP Garrett Coe (3-3, 4.55 ERA) vs. RHP Christian Coppola (3-1, 6.86 ERA)

Sunday: RHP Stephen Quigley (0-3, 4.26 ERA) vs. RHP Zack Konstantinovsky (0-2, 7.78 ERA)

Series History

UConn is a perfectly-balanced 34-34 since their first matchup in 1946 against its former Big East conference-mates. The Huskies nudged the all-time record back to .500 in their first non-conference series against the Scarlet Knights left for the Big Ten with a series sweep in 2023. It was a dramatic home three-game set to say the least. All three games were determined by two runs or fewer — the opening game of the series ended after an 11th-inning walk-off single from Dominic Freebeger and the Huskies completed their sweep on Sunday with a three-run walk-off home run from Ben Huber.

What to Watch For

After a dismal 3-9 start to the season, UConn has started to show signs of getting its season back on track over the past few weeks, going 3-1 in midweek games against LIU, Rhode Island, UC Irvine and UCLA, along with a series win over Cal Baptist.

At the forefront of this winning stretch is Korey Morton, who is dragging this UConn offense forward kicking and screaming. The left fielder is riding a seven-game hit streak, with a .379 average, three doubles and two homers over that span.

Shortstop Paul Tammaro has also been a major contributor to the offense, with nine hits over the past seven games and catcher Matt Garbowski has also shown up, with a .316 average in five appearances during that stretch.

On Friday, a rebounding UConn lineup will be challenged by Rutgers ace Justin Sinibaldi, who has built on his impressive 2023 campaign with some rock solid performances in 2024. Sinibaldi leads the Scarlet Knights’ starters with a 3.86 ERA and an impressive 1.01 WHIP. The big left-hander makes a habit of controlling games into the late innings—He’s taken three of his five starts so far this year into the seventh inning.

UConn’s starting pitching has stabilized somewhat with the arrival of Endicott transfer Gabe Van Emon to the Friday night slot. Despite a loss last Friday against Cal Baptist, Van Emon remains the ERA leader (2.86) among Huskies who’ve started a game, and his teammates Garrett Coe and Stephen Quigley both put in quality outings last weekend. Coe’s outing was especially impressive, going the distance in a shutout on Saturday.

The UConn pitching staff will have their hands full against a Rutgers lineup that has feasted against their nonconference opposition so far this year.

Six Scarlet Knight batters are hitting over .300 on the year, led by shortstop Josh Kuroda-Grauer, who is slashing an impressive .452/.514/.677 on the year. preseason all-conference third baseman Tony Santa Maria has also ripped apart opposing pitchers, leading the team with a .741 slugging percentage.