Abby Charron had four goals to help the UConn Huskies women’s lacrosse team to a very easy 17-1 win over the visiting Columbia Lions at Morrone Field in Storrs, CT on Wednesday night.

Eliza Bowman and Lauren Barry each had hat tricks while Susan Lafountain had two goals. Morgan Carter, Kate Shaffer, Shea van den Broek, Karsyn Burnash and Anna Zimmermann also scored for the 4-4 Huskies.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

