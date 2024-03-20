Scouting UConn men’s basketball’s potential second round opponents

UConn men’s basketball kicks off its first NCAA tournament as the No. 1 overall seed against the 16-seed Stetson Hatters on Friday at 2:45 p.m. No. 1 seeds own a 150-2 overall record since the field expanded in 1985, although those two losses have both come in the past six years.

Still, if the Huskies were to lose this one, it would set a new precedent for worst loss in NCAA tournament history. Virginia was a 20.5-point favorite against UMBC when it was the first No. 1 seed to lose to a 16 back in 2018, and Purdue was a 21.5-point favorite against Fairleigh Dickinson in 2023. The line for UConn vs. Stetson is currently 26.5 points, so barring a complete and utter meltdown of historic proportions, the Huskies will play the winner of 8-seed Florida Atlantic or 9-seed Northwestern on Sunday.

Both of these potential opponents took very different paths to their respective seeds, and play their own unique styles. Here is a preview of what UConn could see some Sunday.

Florida Atlantic Owls

Season recap

The Owls, led by head coach Dusty May, barnstormed their way to the Final Four last year, then returned nearly every key cog heading into 2023-24. The quick – and some would say lazy – narrative was that Florida Atlantic would extend its dominance, despite the target on its back and a maiden voyage in the American Athletic Conference. After a lofty preseason AP rank of No. 10, FAU struggled to recapture last season’s magical 32-3 campaign, proving that the burden of expectations is the true absurdity behind UConn’s encore.

Strengths and Weaknesses

There’s a degree of uneasiness when assessing the Owls. Will it be Dr. Jekyll, the team that beat Arizona and Texas A&M, ranked No. 4 and No. 12 respectively, at that time? Or will Mr. Hyde, the team that lost to Bryant, Charlotte, and exited the American Athletic Conference semifinals to Temple, make an appearance? That latter L is especially concerning because it poured cold water on any narrative that Florida Atlantic was just coasting until postseason play. After the brackets were unveiled, the Owls were considered by many pundits to be overseeded, but last year’s results are still there.

The Owls boast the No. 16 KenPom offense, led by 6-foot-4 Johnell Davis, the American Athletic Conference Player of the Year who improved his 3-point shooting from 36 percent last year to 42.5 percent this year and is now a dangerous three-level scorer. He torched Arizona for 35 points and is the fourth-best scorer against Quad 1 opponents among the field, per CBB Analytics. Inside, not many can match up with 7-foot-1 bruiser Vlad Goldin, who is averaging 15.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game on 67 percent shooting from the field, all career highs. Both players rank in the top 50 in Evan Miya’s BPM efficiency rating. May runs an intricate, motion-heavy offense with a ton of high ball screens. The Owls are fun to watch, because they’re all about creating and attacking space.

Yet, Florida Atlantic is a relative turnstile on the other end of the court, with the KenPom No. 109 defense, which is fourth-worst among tourney teams. The team’s defense was 34th last year, and it was that balance that helped it past the likes of Tennessee and Kansas State in the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight.

Beyond the big two, Alijah Martin is a capable scorer and the Owls’ best defender. A matchup with Florida Atlantic would also mean a reunion with UConn transfer Jalen Gaffney, who has settled into a sixth-man role and plays 25 minutes per game, averaging 5.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.

Another element of intrigue is distraction. May – a huge Rod Wave guy, for what it’s worth — has gone 121-66 in six years at Florida Atlantic. That sort of record, coupled with tournament success last year, means the big wigs are calling. While the Owls’ big three are all juniors and could conceivably run it back next year if they fall short against Northwestern, the future of their head coach is sure to hang over their head in the next few weeks.

Northwestern Wildcats

Season recap

Chris Collins, a Coach K disciple, has finally broken through the glass ceiling of mediocrity that has been holding this program down for decades. Northwestern made its first NCAA tournament back in 2017 under Collins and have made the past two on the back of consecutive 21-win regular seasons.

The Wildcats once again outperformed expectations this season, albeit in a weaker than normal Big Ten. Picked to finish eighth in the conference, Collins and Co. grinded their way to 12 conference wins, which tied for a third-place finish with Nebraska. A non-conference schedule rank of No. 122 made it difficult to truly evaluate the Wildcats early on, but they managed to come out nearly unscathed. The few blemishes consisted of a nine-point defeat to Mississippi State, and an absolute head-scratching loss to Chicago State (No. 302 in KenPom). While Northwestern owns one of the worst-Power Five losses in 2023-24, it also has one of the most impressive. A 14-for-27 performance from beyond the arc helped it knock off then-No. 1 Purdue in overtime, who it beat for a second straight year.

Strengths and Weaknesses

America might run on Dunkin, but Northwestern runs on Boo Buie. Its first team all-Big Ten point guard is truly one of the elite floor generals in college basketball. The fifth-year player from Albany, New York averages 19.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists, while shooting a ridiculous 44.3 percent on 3-pointers. He’s clinical at picking his spots and almost always makes the right read when he gets a high-ball screen. The Wildcats want put the ball in Buie’s hands and try to free him up as much as possible. The screener is usually 7-footer Matthew Nicholson, who has been dealing with a leg injury and was recently ruled out for the NCAA Tournament. Nicholson was the only guy that could even remotely compete with Donovan Clingan’s size down low, so the Huskies should absolutely dominate the boards and paint scoring in this game.

Nicholson is not the only injury the Wildcats have dealt with this year. Senior guard Ty Berry - the fourth-leading scorer at 11.6 points per game and second on the team in 3-point percentage - suffered a torn meniscus in late February. Berry was a key cog of this experienced backcourt, which has been one of the more underrated units in the country. The Wildcats still have two other upperclassmen guards in Ryan Langborg (12.2 points) and Brooks Barnhizer (14.6 points, 7.5 rebounds) that provide some firepower from the perimeter and take exceptional care of the basketball. Northwestern ranks fourth in the country in 3-point shooting at 39.4 percent, and seventh in turnover percentage on offense. UConn is a great at defending the rim and forcing tough twos (No. 7 in two-point defense) but can be susceptive to the 3-point shot (No. 66 in three-point defense). The Huskies may have to hedge some of the high-ball screens to prevent the backcourt trio from getting open looks on the perimeter. Given UConn’s massive advantage inside, it’s Northwestern’s only shot at making this a close game.