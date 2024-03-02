UConn women’s basketball ends regular season with 65-42 win over Providence

UConn women’s basketball finished the regular season with a 65-42 road win over the Providence Friars on Saturday. The Huskies secured their 18th undefeated conference record in program history and their first since 2020-21 by finishing 18-0 in the Big East.

Once again, Aaliyah Edwards and Paige Bueckers carried the load. Bueckers led the way with 17 points while Edwards added 13 points and seven rebounds. KK Arnold also had a good day with 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals while Nika Mühl chipped in eight points and seven assists.

Providence hung around early and tied the game at 10 with 6:20 left in the first quarter before UConn finally got some separation. The Huskies used an 11-0 run to build the lead past double-digits, though the Friars fought back and closed the quarter with three straight points to cut the gap to eight points after 10 minutes.

UConn didn’t wait long to pull away, though. It had a 10-0 spurt and limited the hosts to three points in the period to go into the half with a 37-16 advantage. The Huskies held Providence to just five field goals and 29 percent shooting in the first half overall.

The domination continued after the break. UConn outscored the Friars 20-9 in the third behind a 6-0 and 9-0 run. Bueckers and Edwards didn’t play in the fourth quarter while Mühl got just eight minutes, so Providence had an 18-7 advantage in the final period.

Ultimately, that didn’t matter as the Huskies came away with the 23-point win.

Next up, UConn will begin the postseason in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals. The Huskies will play a to-be-determined opponent on Saturday at noon from Mohegan Sun.