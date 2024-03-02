Preview: No. 3 UConn men’s basketball vs. Seton Hall | 12 p.m., CBS

UConn men’s basketball heads into its final home game of the season at Gampel Pavilion with a share of the Big East regular season title already.

After No. 12 Creighton beat a depleted No. 5 Marquette squad 85-79 in Omaha on Saturday, the Huskies clinched their first share of a regular season conference title since 2006.

Now, UConn will welcome a Pirates team that is one of two Big East schools this season to defeat the Huskies and desperately needs one more marquee win to fortify its tournament resumé.

For Dan Hurley’s squad, a win over Seton Hall would be revenge for the loss the Huskies suffered in the Big East opener in Newark and would clinch an outright regular season Big East title for the first time since 1999.

TV: CBS

Radio: UConn Sports Network

Odds: UConn -15, over/under 141.5

KenPom Predicted Score: UConn 77, Seton Hall 63 (89 percent win percentage)

Series History

The Huskies are 48-23 against Seton Hall all time, but once again fell to the Pirates on the road early this year in the Big East opener in Newark. Seton Hall has not won on the road at UConn since an 80-73 win over the Huskies at Gampel in 2021.

What to Watch For

One last ride at Gampel

Sunday’s game at Gampel is the last of the season for the Huskies, and four players will participate in Senior Day activities: Tristen Newton, Cam Spencer, Andrew Hurley, and Hassan Diarra. Diarra, who still has a year of COVID eligibility remaining, has not yet decided whether he will return to the Huskies next year, transfer to a different school, or move on from college basketball entirely. Hurley is still on the fence as well.

It’s also the last ride for Jonathan XIV, who will hand off the mascot collar to Jonathan XV at halftime after serving as UConn’s live mascot (and goodest boy) since the 2013-14 academic year.

This one's for you @JonathanHusky_ XIV, thanks for all the great memories pic.twitter.com/FoYvUeVV7g — The UConn Blog (@TheUConnBlog) March 1, 2024

Win and clinch

With Marquette’s aforementioned loss on Saturday, the Huskies are in total control of their own destiny. A win over Seton Hall would mark the first outright regular season conference title for UConn since 1999, where the Huskies went on to win the program’s first national title. The victory would also ensure UConn secures the No. 1 seed in the Big East tournament at Madison Square Garden.

There truly are no easy games left on the schedule, but the Huskies would be much better off taking care of business against the Pirates. Seton Hall ranks No. 56 in KenPom and has to take on UConn in front of what should be another stellar Gampel Pavilion crowd. After that, it’s tough sledding for the Huskies, who finish the regular season on the road against No. 5 Marquette, and a Providence team that has lost at home just six times in the last three seasons.

Revenge game

Big East regular season title aspirations aside, the Huskies need to win this game to keep the momentum going as the Huskies bounce back from the loss to Creighton last week. In order to do that, the Huskies will need to avenge the loss to Dan Hurley’s alma mater earlier this season and stop Kadary Richmond, who has slowly evolved into one of the top UConn killers in the conference.

Richmond has scored 20 or more points in three of the last five games he has suited up against the Huskies and playing some of the best basketball of his career this season. The former Syracuse transfer is averaging 16.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game as the key facilitator in Shaheen Holloway’s offense. At 6-foot-6, he’s a matchup nightmare for most teams, UConn included, and the Huskies will likely try to throw out a variety of looks as Alex Karaban, Stephon Castle and Tristen Newton try to keep him contained.

UConn will also need to keep the Pirates off the glass. The Huskies out-rebounded Seton Hall in the loss in December but still had trouble containing big man Jaden Bediako, who posted 10 points and nine boards. Bediako ranks fifth nationally in offensive rebounding percentage and is tops in the Big East in the statistic, just ahead of Donovan Clingan. Keeping Bediako off the glass and limiting extra possessions will be a major test for Clingan, who missed almost all of the second half in the loss to the Pirates in Newark after suffering a foot injury, but still managed to put up 14 points and seven boards in only 14 minutes.

Unlike the other teams that have beaten UConn this season, Seton Hall will not beat the Huskies with a barrage of threes. The Pirates shot just 31.4 percent from three and were just 3-8 from deep in the win over the Huskies earlier this year. For Seton Hall to win and sweep the Huskies for the season, the Pirates will need another Herculean performance from Richmond plus contributions from Bediako and Dre Davis, who is averaging 18 points and over seven rebounds in his last three games.