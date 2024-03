Coryn Tormala, Ashley Allard, Brianna Ware and Jada Habisch all scored goals to help the UConn Huskies women’s hockey team to a 4-2 win over the Holy Cross Crusaders in the quarterfinals of the Hockey East Tournament at Toscano Family Ice Forum on Saturday night.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

Apple News users, click here to view the gallery