Tristen Newton named AP First Team All-American

Tristen Newton was named to the Associated Press All-America First Team, one of five players honored.

Newton is the 12th Husky in program history to be named an All-American and the first First Team All-American selection since Shabazz Napier in 2014. Newton did not win Big East Player of the Year, though he did earn the Big East Tournament Most Outstanding Player trophy.

Newton joins Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht, North Carolina’s RJ Davis, Houston’s Jamal Shead, and Purdue’s Zach Edey as First Team selections. Edey, the reigning AP Player of the Year, was the only unanimous selection.

The 6-foot-5 Newton is averaging 15.2 points, seven rebounds, and six assists per game this season, helping the No. 1 Huskies to a 31-3 record and the top overall seed for the first time in program history. With his All-American selection, Newton is eligible to be inducted into the Huskies of Honor at Gampel Pavilion.

Aside from Newton, Marquette’s Tyler Kolek was named to the All-America Second Team and Creighton’s Baylor Scheierman was named to the Third Team. Devin Carter, the Big East Player of the Year from Providence, was an honorable mention.