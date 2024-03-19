Roundtable: Thoughts on UConn’s East Region draw

UConn’s path for a chance at a national title repeat was revealed Sunday night, earning the honor of the No. 1 overall seed for the first time in program history. The Huskies are top dogs of the East Region, which begins in Brooklyn on Friday. A trip to the Sweet 16 means a visit to Boston’s TD Garden, and a regional title means UConn’s first plane trip in weeks would be to Phoenix in early April for the Final Four.

Our staff breaks down the Huskies’ bracket, some key teams and players to keep an eye on and more.

General reactions

Patrick Martin: I told some folks Saturday night that the only teams that gave me pause were Auburn, Iowa State, and Illinois. Sick, why not throw all three into the East region? There are landmines riddled throughout the East that could prevent UConn from getting to Phoenix. The top four seeds all won their conference tournaments and are top 10 in KenPom. BYU is underseeded. Florida Atlantic and San Diego State have Final Four pedigree. UConn is the No. 1 overall seed for a reason and should fear no team. This is March and there are no bad teams, but the basketball gods did the Huskies no favors with the way the bracket broke.

Shawn McGrath: UConn caught a tough break. According to the committee, the Huskies have the easiest road, but three of the KenPom top 10 are in the region, while San Diego State, a Final Four team from a year ago, looms as the 5-seed and they’ll face either fellow Final Four team Florida Atlantic or star Boo Buie of Northwestern in the second round. It’ll hardly be easy for Dan Hurley and the Huskies to return to the Final Four.

Dan Madigan: It’s giving worse “Bracket of Death” vibes than last year for me, to be honest. The three seeds after UConn are tournament champs of the Big 12, Big 10 and SEC respectively. This means not only that these teams are very good, but that they are playing some of their best basketball heading into the tournament. The committee, arguably as bad as ever this year, somehow managed to place three of the 10 best teams according to KenPom in what should be the “easiest” path to Phoenix. It’s not, and that’s ok — UConn will need to beat top teams to cut down the nets for a second-straight year.

But maybe I am just overreacting, because the experts don’t seem to agree. Vegas has the Huskies as title and Final Four favorites. So does EvanMiya. We’re going to have to see how the chips fall before we know how much it really will affect this team.

Players to watch (pick one from someone other than UConn)

Martin: I would be remiss to mention former Husky Jalen Gaffney, who starts for Florida Atlantic after playing a key reserve role in the Owls’ run to the Final Four last year. The Owls were not able to replicate last year’s dominant regular season and Dusty May may be packing his bags, but a reunion with Gaffney in the second round would be fun.

McGrath: I mentioned him earlier, but Boo Buie is a walking bucket and dragged Northwestern across the finish line to the Big Dance. As an Albany, NY native, he’ll be coming home (ish) to Brooklyn for the first weekend and is No. 20 in the country in minutes percentage, with a mediocre Owls defense that doesn’t guard against the 3-pointer particularly well. That will be a very interesting matchup that will precede what should be a UConn shellacking over Stetson.

Madigan: Auburn’s Johni Broome is ahead of Tristen Newton on KenPom’s Player of the Year rankings. The big man has scored 10-plus points in 25-straight games, crashes the glass with the best of them and can stretch the floor a little, shooting 35 percent from deep. His first round matchup against Yale 7-footer Danny Wolf will be appointment TV on Friday afternoon.

Scariest team for UConn to face

Martin: Don’t let the KenPom No. 93 defense fool you, the Illini were a top 15 unit for most of the season until the final stretch of games. They have the across-the-board size and athleticism that has — think Villanova — occasionally bogged down UConn’s offense, plus first team All Big-Ten stud Terrence Shannon Jr, who is Kadary Richmond with a jumpshot. If Stephon Castle contains him, there’s still inside-out threats Marcus Domask and Coleman Hawkins to account for, the latter of which could drag Donovan Clingan out of the paint. They’re ‘only’ a 3-seed because of head-scratchers to Penn State, Michigan State, and Northwestern, when the Illini played down to the level of competition. If Brad Underwood can get to second weekend for the first time since 2005, they’ll be playing with house money and won’t take the Huskies for granted.

McGrath: Iowa State is the 2-seed and look very dangerous. While the offense is outside the top 50, the Cyclones now possess the No. 1 defense in adjusted efficiency per KenPom after a dominant performance over Houston in the Big 12 Tournament championship game. T.J. Otzelberger’s crew hasn’t lost at home this year and its only double-digit defeat was at BYU, which plays at altitude. A potential matchup against the Huskies would be in Boston inside TD Garden, which is virtually at sea level where that wouldn’t be a factor. A UConn/Iowa State Elite Eight matchup would be quite the defensive battle.

Madigan: Assuming the Tigers can get by Yale, Auburn could be a major threat for a deep tournament run. The Tigers have size at every position, an elite player to lead the way in Broome and are 10th in offensive efficiency and fourth in defensive efficiency. I could easily see their size, athleticism and skill being a problem for UConn in the Sweet 16.

First weekend prediction (UConn/Stetson, Florida Atlantic/Northwestern, winner of next matchup)

Martin: Stetson is another chance to build some depth, maybe extend the Jaylin Stewart block party and invite fellow freshman Solo Ball. Florida Atlantic leans on its pedigree and size with Vlad Goldin, and gets past a mediocre Northwestern team only there because of Boo Buie. The Huskies get their first real test of the East gauntlet with a harder-than-expected challenge from the Owls.

McGrath: UConn isn’t going to have much issue with Stetson. The Hatters have a bottom-25 defense in Division I and the offense has carried them thus far. UConn played a similarly-ranked defense in Stonehill and won by 30. The narrowest run over a sub-100 defense was a 13-point win over Georgetown in January, which came without Donovan Clingan. I think Buie gets his Wildcats by Florida Atlantic. Guards win in March, particularly with the number of fouls he draws. However, UConn has the ability to clamp down on defense, particularly when both teams play slow.

Madigan: UConn will beat Stetson, and I think FAU ekes past Northwestern. That leads to a Gaffney reunion and a tough matchup for Clingan against Owls big Vlad Goldin. I think the Huskies have enough depth and skill to get to Boston.

East Region outcome for UConn

Martin: With the Big East title back home, there’s a definite hangover/lull the first weekend; UConn looks vulnerable in the second round but survives. Dan Hurley and the coaching staff get the team’s mentals resorted in Boston, where the Huskies start to smell the glory ahead. Like a runner saving his kick for the finish line, the UConn death star strikes down Auburn, then Illinois. I start looking up tee times with Madigan for TPC Scottsdale.

McGrath: TPC Scottsdale sounds fun, but home ownership is expensive. There are a lot of good teams in this Region, but UConn is a big part of that and should be favored against any team they’ll face before Phoenix, particularly considering that Barclays Center and TD Garden will have a heavy Husky presence. However, the NCAA Tournament is famously kind of a crap shoot. It’s why we love it so much, but it also makes for unpredictable results. UConn has as good of a chance as anyone, but Auburn, Illinois and Iowa State are more than capable of a Final Four run themselves. It’ll come down to which kids have the best night.

Madigan: Having easy travel (and pseudo home court advantage) in Brooklyn and potentially in Boston could go a long way, I think. I also think any one of Auburn, Illinois and Iowa State could beat the Huskies on any given night. But aside from a slip up at Seton Hall in the Big East opener, this team has constantly delivered, and after last weekends Big East Tournament run it is hard to expect anything different. A trip to the Elite Eight feels attainable, and after that, who knows. Like Shawn said, the unpredictability of the NCAA tournament is what makes it great. Enjoy the ride.