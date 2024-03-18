UConn baseball takes two of three from Cal Baptist

UConn baseball secured its first weekend series win and second winning weekend of the season, as the Huskies took two of three from the Cal Baptist Lancers. Friday was a brutal loss, but the pitching rebounded to surrender just two runs across Saturday and Sunday to claim a pair of victories.

Friday: Cal Baptist 8, UConn 1

UConn laid an egg in Friday’s game, losing 8-1 in the opening game of the series against Cal Baptist.

The Huskies opened up the scoring in the top of the second inning, but their opponents marked eight-straight runs to earn the win, including a five-run bottom of the eighth to put UConn away.

Marking his second weekend start of the season and his first as UConn’s Friday night starter, Gabe Van Emon had a respectable outing, throwing five innings and striking out nine while allowing three runs, but his few mistakes left the yard with serious power.

After the Huskies earned the lead in the second with back-to-back singles and a Bryan Padilla sacrifice fly scored Korey Morton from third, solo home runs from the Lancers’ Ryan Kim and Nick Dumesnil, in the bottom of the second and third respectively, gave the home squad its first lead of the night.

UConn’s offense was too sleepy to keep pace in the early going, with just two hits in the first six innings and four total in the game. The top four in the Huskies’ order combined for seven strikeouts and zero hits in 13 at-bats.

UConn’s anemic offense let Cal Baptist lurk around for the perfect time to break the game wide open, and that opportunity came in the eighth inning with five runs off three singles and a double for a five-run inning to make the score 8-1.

Saturday: UConn 8, Cal Baptist 0

After a rough start to the series, the UConn offense returned with a vengeance on Saturday afternoon with 11 hits and four home runs in an 8-0 shutout victory.

The Huskies’ pitching staff more than held up their end of the bargain in the form of a career performance from starter Garrett Coe, as he threw a complete game shutout with just five hits and three walks allowed, striking out four.

He endured plenty of traffic on the bases, as he never retired more than six consecutive hitters, but no Cal Baptist runner reached third base.

It was the longest outing of Coe’s UConn career by a wide margin, and the first complete game shutout by a Husky since Pat Gallagher against St. John’s in 2022.

UConn put runners on early on, but were only able to plate one in the first inning with the bases loaded. They quickly made up for it, however, in the third and fourth innings. Korey Morton led off with a solo home run in the top of the third, and Matt Malcom followed up with a one-run shot of his own to make it 3-0.

Morton followed up in the next frame with another home run, his second of the game and a two-run shot to put UConn up 5-0. The home run train would continue in the seventh inning as Jake Studley got in on the action, sending a two-run shot over the right field wall, and Ryan Daniels followed it up with an RBI single to make it 8-0 and force a rubber match on Sunday afternoon.

Sunday: UConn 6, Cal Baptist 2

After a cathartic blowout victory on Saturday, UConn carried that momentum into the rubber match of the series on Sunday with a 6-2 win to secure its long-overdue first weekend series victory of the season.

The Huskies were locked with their opponents at two runs apiece heading into the eighth inning, when a four-run frame put the Huskies over the top for the series win.

The game featured plenty of Husky offense with 13 hits, their second-highest tally of the season, and was back and forth from the start.

The Lancers struck first on a solo home run from Julian Alvarez in the second, but UConn would respond in the fourth inning to even the game. Studley led off the inning with a single, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Simmons and was knocked home by Maddix Dalena as Cal Baptist went to the bullpen to begin the frame.

The Huskies took the lead with a leadoff homer from Broadhurst in the sixth inning, but in the bottom of the inning it was the hosts’ turn to respond and they evened the game up with a Gunner Antillon RBI single.

Locked at 2-2 heading into the eighth, UConn’s offense was able to bare its real teeth for the first time in the game.

Korey Morton led off the inning with a double, and moved to third with a sacrifice bunt from Matt Garbowski. After Broadhurst popped out, it looked like the Huskies’ damage in the inning would be limited, but Studley worked a walk and Simmons was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

With two outs, the wheels started to come off for the Cal Baptist pitching staff. Bryan Padilla walked to drive in a run, and Dalena notched his second and third RBIs of the night with a two-run single. After a Lancer pitching change, UConn was able to tack on another run with a nifty double steal that sent Tyler Minick, who pinch ran for Padilla, across the plate.

Starter Stephen Quigley had a solid performance, throwing four innings and allowing five hits, one run, striking out five and giving up two walks. The bullpen was equally as impressive, as five UConn pitchers combined to allow just six baserunners in five innings pitched.

Now at 7-10, Huskies will be closer to home this week, with an away game at Rhode Island on Tuesday at 3 p.m.