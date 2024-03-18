Film Analysis: What will WR Skyler Bell bring to the new look UConn offense

UConn football had a tough season last year, with a 3-9 overall record and two of those wins coming in the last two games. However, the Huskies have been able to make moves in the transfer portal this offseason, many of which came at the skill positions. They were able to not only get Skyler Bell from Wisconsin but also Jasaiah Gathings from Akron, who had previously committed to Ball State before changing his choice to UConn.

With that in mind, the Huskies’ Pro Day is on Wednesday and preseason camp will start just a few months after that. With that, let’s take a look at one of these new transfers, Skyler Bell. Bell has a promising skill set and experience with a Power Five school and was also a well-touted prospect, so he should bring some pop to the new-look UConn offense.

Physical & Statistical Analysis

Skyler Bell has the size you want for a flanking receiver, at 6 feet and 195 pounds, and he utilizes this swell to create leverage between himself and the defender throughout the point of contest. As for his speed, he is anticipated to run in the low 4.5 to high 4.4 range when factoring in reports from previous coaches, as well as the projection done by DraftScout.com.

He drew a lot of interest coming out of high school, with offers or official visits to West Virginia, Wisconsin, Temple, Georgia Tech, Rutgers, UConn, and UMass. Ultimately, he ended up committing to Wisconsin and has played three seasons with the Badgers with decent success.

2021: 1 game played, 1 reception for 15 yards

2022: 13 games played, 30 receptions for 444 yards and 5 touchdowns and 13 rushing attempts for 160 yards and 5 additional touchdowns

2023: 12 games played, 38 receptions for 296 yards and 1 touchdown

Ultimately his best season was 2022, where he was not only heavily utilized but also extremely effective in the touches he got both in the receiving game and rushing game. This was primarily due to his utilization of a play-action type offense when Graham Mertz was the quarterback with Wisconsin, who ended up moving on to Florida for 2023.

Trait Analysis

One of the first things that will jump off the board for anyone who watches Bell is his ability to process plays at an exceptionally fast rate. He is exceptionally useful in play-action due to this, as he reads the faults in the defense as they are created through motion, and then exploits them nearly every time.

A play that shows this to the highest degree came against Northwestern in 2022, where Bell lined up out wide to the left and as he hit the second level, feigned slightly inside. This made it so that the dropping safety continued his step into the box, and the outside cornerback believed the safety was taking coverage. Ultimately it ended up creating one of the biggest gaps you will see at this level of football, and Bell caught an easy touchdown.

While his raw speed is not an extremely positive trait, his acceleration and jumps off the line of scrimmage both are. He is able to get off the line exceptionally quickly and drive into his route before defensive backs have a chance to react. When looking for a wide receiver, especially a complementary one, how the player performs given optimal circumstances but also if they have the ability to make off-schedule plays based on these changes. Does the acceleration and mental processing show when the play goes haywire or the defense makes an adjustment mistake? For Skyler Bell, the answer is yes.

In a game against New Mexico State, he demonstrated this. The defense on the play looked to be a zone scheme, as the cornerback covering Bell’s area dropped into a zone rather than following along directly with him. The safety was placed too high on the play for this to work however, and Skyler took advantage by accelerating hard into the gap created which is both a physical trait, but also indicative of his ability to process on the fly and get under the safety before he closed down. Mertz hit Bell in stride, and he would make a slight cut to throw the safety off balance towards the sideline before running away for a 49-yard touchdown.

The final trait examined here with Bell is competitiveness. It is something that is overlooked because it falls into the category of almost unidentifiable traits, where ultimately it comes down to whether the player wants to play hard or will just take plays off. In all the reps I have watched of him, he has proven time and time again to try and make something happen even if things fall apart. On top of that, it is clear that he wants the opportunity to play and compete hard, even against his own teammates in practice.

One of the videos I saw of Bell before he got to UConn was of him going against teammate Jason Maitre at Wisconsin, who is a three-star defensive back as well. Bell would keep Maitre at bay even through having his jersey tugged and would win the rep, then celebrate with his teammates and stare down Maitre while pointing at him. It is clear that he has the competitive fire to make plays, but also the ability to utilize that in-game to drive him to play at 100 percent through each snap.

Overall, Bell should be a positive addition to UConn and its receiver room. With a new-look offense in most spots for the Huskies, some fresh blood will only help the wide receiver corps to improve over the course of the season. Bell has the traits to be a very good wide receiver and could end up becoming a focal point of the UConn offense if the coaching staff is able to utilize him in the right role. With previous success rushing the ball as well, don’t be surprised if the new offensive coordinator (and former run-game coordinator) Gordon Sammis uses him there at times as well. It will be very interesting to see how Bell plays into this offense and how he can improve both himself and the team.