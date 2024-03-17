UConn men’s basketball awarded No. 1 overall seed in NCAA Tournament

UConn men's basketball’s road to repeat as national champions is officially set.

The Huskies (31-3) are the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament for the first time in program history as they seek to become the first team to repeat as national champions since the Florida Gators did so in 2006 and 2007.

Dan Hurley and the Huskies will face 16-seed Stetson in the East Region on Friday, March 22 in Brooklyn at 2:45 p.m. ET. The Hatters finished the season with a 22-12 record and earned a tournament berth after defeating Austin Peay in the Atlantic Sun conference tournament. Should the Huskies advance past the 16 Stetson, the Huskies will play the winner of 8-seed Florida Atlantic versus 9-seed Northwestern on Sunday, March 24.

With UConn winning Saturday's Big East Tournament title game and Purdue and Houston both losing, the Huskies finished the year not only with arguably the strongest resumé amongst presumed title contenders, but also as the betting favorites to cut down the nets. DraftKings currently has UConn as the favorite to reach the Final.

Four in Phoenix, Arizona and to cut down the nets for the sixth time in program history. UConn also ranks first overall in KenPom — first in offensive efficiency and 11th in defensive efficiency.

Other teams of note in the East region include 2-seed Iowa State, 3-seed Illinois, and 4-seed Auburn. The East Region also features San Diego State as a 5-seed, meaning three of last year’s Final Four teams are all in the East Region. If UConn advances to the second weekend of the NCAA tournament, the Huskies would play one of 4-seed Auburn, 5-seed SDSU, 12-seed UAB, or 13-seed Yale in the Sweet 16 in Boston at TD Garden.