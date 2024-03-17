How to watch the 2024 men’s and women’s basketball Selection Sunday shows

March Madness kicks off Sunday night with Selection Sunday, where men’s and women’s teams across Division I will find out their NCAA tournament seed and location.

It’s finally Selection Sunday, meaning the NCAA tournament brackets are about to be announced. Both the UConn men’s and women’s teams will appear in the NCAA tournament for the fourth-straight season.

With both teams winning both the Big East regular season and tournament titles, we already know UConn will be dancing come Sunday night. The men’s team, less than 24 hours after winning its eighth Big East Tournament title, has a chance of being the No. 1 overall seed for the first time in program history. As for the women, our own Megan Gauer has the Huskies as a No. 3 seed in the Albany region that could set up for a potential matchup with Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the Elite 8.

How to watch:

Men’s Selection Sunday Show: Sunday, March 17 — 6:00 p.m. ET on CBS/NCAA March Madness Live

Women’s Selection Sunday Show: Sunday, March 17 — 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Watch the Selection Show tonight @UConnMBB 6 PM | CBS@UConnWBB 8 PM | ESPN pic.twitter.com/QiJmVdTWkd — UConn Huskies (@UConnHuskies) March 17, 2024

What Vegas is saying

DraftKings has the Huskies as the favorites to cut down the nets at +450. UConn is one of just three schools with odds better than +1000, joining Houston (+550) and Purdue (+750). Big East conference mates Marquette and Creighton have odds of +2200 and +3000, respectively.

UConn is also a favorite to reach the Final Four in Phoenix, Arizona this year, with odds of -110.

On the women’s side, DraftKings has the Huskies at +1500 odds to cut down the nets this year. Those are the fourth best odds in the tournament behind LSU (+700), Iowa (+600) and favorite South Carolina (-120).

More college basketball betting lines can be found here.