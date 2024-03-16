UConn claims Big East Tournament championship over Marquette, 73-57

The UConn Huskies are dual Big East champs after beating 3-seed Marquette in Saturday evening’s championship game, 73-57, at Madison Square Garden. It started off ugly, but UConn pulled away in the second half to add another trophy to the case.

Unlike the Huskies’ last three games, their opponents were kind enough to return the favor as the Huskies started slowly. While UConn didn’t score until the game’s seventh minute, Marquette only had one bucket at the time.

The game was tied at four with 11:20 left in the first half as both teams were locked in defensively and doing a good job of forcing turnovers.

The Huskies found early success in the post, going to Donovan Clingan and Samson Johnson, as the two combined for 14 of the Huskies' 26 first-half points. Tristen Newton hit a buzzer-beating three to give them a two-point lead at the break. He finished with 13 points and 10 assists and earned Big East Tournament MOP honors.

UConn gained some separation out of the break but every inch was hard-earned. Both teams got sharper as the game wore on. By the second half, the Huskies had a bunch of different guys making plays to keep their buffer intact, including Hassan Diarra who finished with nine points off the bench. Jaylin Stewart hit three threes to help the Huskies make a run that kept the lead in double-digits.

Clingan continued his dominance in the second half, finishing with 22 points and 16 boards as the Huskies pulled away and earning All-Big East Tournament honors. His opponent in the post, Oso Ighodaro, one of the best big men in the league, was held to eight points on 4-of-11 shooting with three rebounds and four assists. Kam Jones led the Golden Eagles with 13.

It wasn’t pretty but the Huskies know how to emerge victorious from any type of game. That includes “winning in the mud” as Hurley has put it in the past.

The Huskies have secured both the Big East regular-season and tournament championships for the first time since 2002 and now have won the most Big East titles (regular season + tourney) all-time, after losing the spot from a tie with Georgetown a few years ago.

Next up, the Huskies await their Selection Sunday fate. They’re expected to be a one-seed and could be the top overall seed. We’ll find out for sure on Sunday at 6:00 p.m. on CBS.