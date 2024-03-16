Big East Tournament Championship Preview: No. 2 UConn men’s basketball vs. Marquette | 6:30 p.m., FOX

UConn men’s basketball will take on the 3-seed Marquette Golden Eagles for a shot at the program’s first Big East Tournament title since 2011. The Huskies (30-3), who rolled past Xavier in the quarterfinals and survived a shootout with St. John’s in the semifinals, will take on a Marquette squad that handed UConn its last postseason loss when Shaka Smart’s team defeated the Huskies in the Big East Tournament semifinals last season.

Marquette (25-8) survived a late push from 7-seed Providence to win 79-68 and advance to the conference title game for the second-consecutive season. The Friars pushed the Golden Eagles for most of the second half on the back of Big East Player of the Year Devin Carter, but Josh Oduro fouling out with just minutes to play ended PC’s chances of playing a fourth game in as many days.

A win over Marquette would give the Huskies eight Big East tournament titles, tying Georgetown for the most all-time in conference history. It would be the first conference title since UConn won the American in 2016 and the first Big East Tournament championship win since Kemba Walker’s historic five-games-in-five-days run in 2011.

TV: FOX

Radio: UConn Sports Network

Odds: UConn -9, over/under 141.5 (Odds via DraftKings)

KenPom Predicted Score: UConn 77, Marquette 71 (70 percent win probability)

Series History

UConn and Marquette have played a total of 18 times, with the Huskies holding a 10-8 advantage. The Huskies defeated the Golden Eagles in both matchups this season, including a 28-point UConn win in Hartford and a seven-point victory in Milwaukee.

What to Watch For

Injury updates

Marquette star Tyler Kolek has missed the last four games with an oblique injury, but alluded to possibly suiting up for the Big East title game following the Golden Eagles’ win over Providence. Kolek has not been medically cleared as of Friday night to play, but his return could be a major boost to Marquette. Kolek was a unanimous selection to the All-Big East First Team this season, averaging 15 points and a Big East-best 7.6 rebounds per game.

NEWS: Shaka Smart tells us that in the postgame locker room, Tyler Kolek told his teammates, “Hey, how about I play tomorrow?”



Smart said it was partially sarcastic in nature, but Kolek obviously wants like hell to play. To clarify: he has NOT been medically cleared yet. — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) March 16, 2024

Meanwhile, UConn star Tristen Newton appeared to have tweaked his left arm late in Friday’s win over the Red Storm. Newton finished the game, where the Wooden Award semifinalist scored a game-high 25 points and added nine assists, without issue but was evaluated postgame. There’s currently no word on his status for Saturday night, but his absence would severely affect the Huskies’ chances, especially after Newton’s performances these past two games.

Contain Kam Jones

With Kolek out, Kam Jones has taken his game to another level in the Big East Tournament. After being inexplicably snubbed from any All-Big East teams, Jones has made a case for Big East Tournament MVP with his performances so far. Jones scored 18 points and nearly hit an epic buzzer-beater in an overtime win over Villanova in the quarterfinals, then hit clutch bucket after bucket in the semifinal win over Providence on the way to a 23-point performance.

Jones has gotten his points against UConn so far this season, scoring 15 and 18 points in his two games against the Huskies, but has the potential to explode for more. Jones is legitimate deep threat, shooting over 40 percent from three, and is averaging 22.4 points per game since Kolek’s injury. While Oso Ighodaro represents a unique challenge for Donovan Clingan and UConn, the Huskies will need to keep Jones in check in order to secure the victory.

Slow(er) and steady

After two uptempo games against Xavier and St. John’s, Saturday night’s matchup against Marquette should be slightly slower in terms of tempo and more in line with UConn’s strengths. The Huskies were not afraid to push the pace for easy buckets against Rick Pitino’s press, but usually play its best basketball in the half court offense, where Dan Hurley’s offense can result in plenty of easy looks.

Marquette plays slower than either of UConn’s opponents so far this tournament, and is comfortable letting teams run the clock defensively. The Huskies should be able to get into its offense in its own rhythm and create easy looks for shooters like Cam Spencer and Alex Karaban through the usual series of screens and dribble hand-offs.