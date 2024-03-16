Takeaways: UConn’s offense powers Huskies past St. John’s

UConn men’s basketball will be playing for a conference tournament championship for the first time since 2016, when the Huskies secured the American Athletic Conference title, as they secured a win over St. Johns, 95-90.

Dan Hurley’s squad had made the semifinals in each of its first three seasons back in the Big East, but fell by two points in 2023 to Marquette, then by three each to Villanova and Creighton the two years before that. The only thing separating UConn from cutting down the nets on Saturday evening inside Madison Square Garden for the first time since 2011 is 3-seed Marquette.

Unique circumstances

Shawn McGrath: This was not at all a UConn-like performance. The Huskies did not run away in the second half, were out-rebounded both in total boards and the offensive end and did not have more bench points. Instead, St. John’s was an impressive plus-10 on the offensive glass and forced a tie in the second half as the Red Storm made a late bid to knock the Huskies out on Friday for the fourth straight year.

UConn led for more than three-quarters of the game but a good rebounding performance with plenty of second-chance points by St. John’s helped prevent the Huskies from pulling away as has become typical in the past couple seasons.

Despite that, UConn still came away with the win and the game never truly felt in doubt, as it kept the Red Storm at arm’s length for the large majority of the second half. That’s the mark of a good basketball team.

The offense was cooking with gas

McGrath: This was one of the best offensive performances of the season. The Huskies were 11-for-22 on 3-pointers, which is the team’s third-best percentage this season and were 22-for-24 from the free-throw line. This added up to UConn’s fourth-most efficient performance of the year and two of the top three were against sub-300 opponents.

The defense is definitely ahead of the offense for St. John’s, but No. 57 in adjusted defensive efficiency per KenPom is nothing to sneeze at. The Red Storm had their least-efficient outing this year on Friday night by a wide margin, as UConn had an adjusted offensive efficiency of 139.8 points, 11.6 points ahead of second place. If the Huskies had been their usual selves on the glass? This would not have been a five-point game.

Dan Madigan: Cam Spencer and Tristen Newton were just magnificent tonight, combining for 45 points and shooting 7-for-12 on 3-pointers. Both are elite at taking what the defense gives them, taking open 3s when they’re there and getting into the lane when they’re not. If those two are playing at an elite level, there may not be another team that can keep up with the Huskies offensively. The metrics back that up too, as UConn is now No. 1 in KenPom’s offensive efficiency.

With Spencer and Newton firing away and Alex Karaban and Hassan Diarra filling in the gaps as the two other scorers in double figures, UConn dug deep and did what it took to get the win. Jaylin Stewart, who has struggled offensively at times this season, stepping up and scoring eight important points in only 11 minutes showcases the depth and versatility this team has to mix and match on offense.

The defense maybe was not?

Dan Madigan: It’s really hard to gauge UConn’s defense performance in this one, but in the end, they did enough to get the win and advance. The Huskies surrendered a season-high 90 points to St. John’s in the win, and the Red Storm averaged 1.32 points per possession. Those are not great numbers by any standard, let alone how the Huskies (16th in defensive efficiency) have played this season. But this is a St. John’s team that is putting the ball in the hoop a lot as of late, scoring 90-plus in four of its last seven games. I’m chalking this defensive performance more up to St. John’s becoming a very good offense at the right time than UConn’s defense heading south, but it’s something I’ll be keeping an eye on against Marquette. If Donovan Clingan can avoid foul trouble against Oso Ighodaro, I have a feeling the defense will look noticeably better with the eye test and the statistics.