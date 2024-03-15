No. 1 UConn men’s basketball takes down No. 5 St. John’s, 95-90

One day after a second-half dismantling of the Xavier Musketeers, 1-seed UConn men’s basketball was able to take down Rick Pitino and his 5-seed St. John’s Red Storm by a score of 95-90. A game that was filled with raw emotions for both teams and meant a ton to both sides as the winner would get the chance to play for the Big East Tournament championship. This game marks the most points allowed by the Huskies all season, but were still able to come away with the win.

The Huskies relied heavily on their interior presence and ability to draw fouls in this game, scoring 22 of their points from the free-throw line and 28 more in the paint. It was a balanced attack overall, with Tristen Newton and Cam Spencer both crossing the 20-point threshold (25 and 20 respectively). Alex Karaban joined in on the fun with 14 points as well and shot 5-for-10 from the field.

One of the stronger plays in the first half was a defense-to-offense transition, with the Huskies down 13-8. Donovan Clingan grabbed a big block, leading into a Tristen Newton fast-break and dime to Hassan Diarra who scored a layup and got an and-one on a hard foul. This was one of those plays where UConn did not necessarily “need” to score, but it felt extremely important to them to gain back some momentum in their favor.

Tristen Newton was the clear leader of the Huskies this game. He was highly efficient (50 percent from the field, 42.8 percent on 3-pointers, and 83.3 percent from the free-throw line on 12 attempts) and had six rebounds, nine assists and a steal with only one turnover. He was driving the team with his capabilities all over the court, and 16 of his 25 points came in the first half, which was huge for keeping the Huskies’ five-point lead into halftime.

UConn got forced to go with some smaller lineups early in the second half due to foul trouble early on, with fouls on Donovan Clingan and Samson Johnson quickly out of the break. On top of that, Alex Karaban and Cam Spencer also picked up fouls within the first five-and-a-half minutes of the second half, which made things even more difficult, bringing St. John’s back within 10 points.

Quick scoring by Alex Karaban and Samson Johnson kept UConn ahead for some time, and the score would remain 73-61 from 12:01 in the second half to 9:32, with both teams missing their shots and picking up pace. Jordan Dingle would finally make a 3-pointer for the Red Storm, which caused Dan Hurley to take a timeout and regroup. At one point it ended up with UConn scoring only one of their seven field goal attempts, but Cam Spencer would make a layup then a 3-pointer which kick-started the offense once again.

Big three from Cam! He's got 18 pic.twitter.com/IiLZx5NL2T — UConn Men's Basketball (@UConnMBB) March 15, 2024

St. John’s was able to keep themselves in a position to steal a win for much of the second half, very rarely being outside a double-digit deficit. They would make a late push, bringing it to a six-point deficit with 35 seconds left, but three straight fouls to keep the clock stopped ultimately was their downfall as Spencer and Diarra would drain their respective free throws.

UConn will now look towards the Big East Tournament championship game, which will be either against the 7-seed Providence Friars or 3-seed Marquette Golden Eagles. The Huskies are 4-0 against the programs this season. Tip-off is on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on FOX.