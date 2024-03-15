Preview: UConn baseball vs. Cal Baptist

When:

Friday, March 15, 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 16, 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 17, 23 p.m. ET

Where: James W Totman Stadium, Riverside, CA

Radio: Mixlr

TV:

Friday: ESPN+

Saturday: ESPN+

Sunday: ESPN+

Projected Starters:

Friday: LHP Gabe Van Emon (1-0, 1.72 ERA) vs. RHP Lukas Pirko (2-0, 2.38 ERA)

Saturday: LHP Garrett Coe (2-3, 6.53 ERA) vs. RHP Ryan Delgado (2-0, 4.43 ERA)

Sunday: RHP Stephen Quigley (0-3, 4.64 ERA) vs. RHP Brandon Downer (1-1, 2.53 ERA)

Weather Report

Game 1: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent. Game 2: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Game 3: Sunny, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Courtesy of weather.gov

Series History

This is the first meeting between these two programs. This is the second new opponent of 2024, following UCLA, while Kansas State will appear for the first time in April. This is the third-straight year that UConn has played a new opponent in a weekend series, following Hawaii in 2023 and Kent State, Pepperdine and UC San Diego in 2022. The Lancers are the 299th foe to appear on UConn’s schedule.

What to Watch For

Continue the positive momentum

Baseball is notoriously random over a small sample, which is a big part of why the seasons are so long. This is amplified in midweek games, which are often more a test of depth than top skill. Midweek upsets happen all the time. However, a victory over a team just outside the top 25 in UCLA, as well as another over No. 20 UCLA, each of which have plenty of both depth and high-end talent, makes for positive momentum where there wasn’t much of any headed into the week.

Cal Baptist was picked third in the WAC by both the coaches and D1Baseball.com and are a solid, senior-laden bunch, but are a step down from Auburn and UC Santa Barbara, the last two weekend opponents. A series win over the Lancers would help the Huskies greatly as they’ve struggled so far this season, but might be turning a corner.

Can the offense generate enough?

Cal Baptist has one of the best pitching staffs in Division I, at No. 8 in the country with a 3.00 ERA and opposing hitters have just a .677 OPS through 17 games. The trio of weekend starters have allowed more than three runs in an outing once and have successfully gone deep into games, while the primary relievers have been getting good results, as well.

Nathan Hammerling hasn’t allowed a run in 15 2⁄ 3 innings, has 17 strikeouts and has given length, with just five appearances. Ryan Hetzler has a 0.82 ERA and WHIP in 11 innings, with 12 strikeouts to zero walks and just one extra-base hit. Four of the five-highest innings eaters outside of the weekend rotation strike out more than a batter per inning. Even Ryan Hernandez, who is only at seven frames and ranks sixth among that bucket of arms, has a WHIP below 1.00.

Meanwhile, UConn’s OPS is .691. Paul Tammaro is the only Husky with an on-base percentage of .422 and Korey Morton is the only one with a .300 batting average. The team has been hurting for offense all season and this will be a matchup to watch against a strong pitching staff. UConn has scored more than five runs just twice all season and are 1-1 in those contests, though it did reach five in each of its midweek wins over UCLA and UC Irvine.