Big East Tournament Semifinal Preview: No. 2 UConn men’s basketball vs. St. John’s | 5:30 p.m., FOX

After an ugly first half, UConn men’s basketball bounced back to handily defeat 9-seed Xavier in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament on Thursday. While the Huskies struggled to get going in the first half and allowed Xavier to get out to a 10-0 lead, UConn clawed back and overpowered the Musketeers in the second half. The Huskies outscored Xavier 53-27 in the final 20 minutes and shot 58.3 percent from the floor overall, their best shooting performance ever in a Big East Tournament game.

As a result, UConn will take on 4-seed St. John’s for a shot at the program’s first Big East title game appearance since it took home the crown in 2011. St. John’s advanced to the semifinals with a convincing 91-72 win over 5-seed Seton Hall in the quarterfinals. The Red Storm had six players score in double figures and out-rebounded the Pirates 39-29. Rick Pitino’s squad has been mercurial for most of the season but is starting to play some its best basketball as of late. With the win on Thursday, the Johnnies have now won six-straight games — the team’s longest win streak this season.

TV: FOX

Radio: UConn Sports Network

Odds: UConn -9.5, over/under 146 (Odds via DraftKings)

KenPom Predicted Score: UConn 78, St. John’s 71 (75 percent win probability)

Series History

UConn and St. John’s have played 70 times in a series that dates all the way back to 1951. The Red Storm hold a 37-33 advantage all-time, but the Huskies won both matchups this season, defeating St. John’s in Hartford in December and then at Madison Square Garden in February. UConn has not lost to St. John’s at Madison Square Garden since 2013.

What to Watch For

Full throttle

Friday’s matchup will mark the first time UConn and the Johnnies face off with the Huskies at full strength. Donovan Clingan missed the showdown in Hartford with a foot injury, and Alex Karaban missed the matchup at MSG with a sprained ankle. While UConn still managed to win both games, the two are playing some of their best basketball as of late. Clingan started slow against Xavier but dominated in the second half to finish with 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Karaban added 12 points and six boards in the win and is now shooting 52.6 percent from three in his last three games.

Crash the glass

When St. John’s played UConn close in December, the Red Storm relied on big man Joel Soriano to help crash the boards and eliminate the Huskies’ advantage on the glass. UConn only out rebounded St. John’s by three that day, although they were without Clingan. Nonetheless, Clingan, Karaban and Samson Johnson will need to keep Soriano off the boards to reduce second chances for a St. John’s offense that has scored 85-plus points in four of their last six games. It won't be easy — the Red Storm are sixth nationally in offensive rebounding percentage thanks to Soriano and Harvard transfer Chris Ledlum.

Don’t lose Luis

UMass transfer RJ Luis has emerged into a legitimate scoring threat late in the season for the Johnnies. The sophomore led St. John’s with 18 points in the win over Seton Hall Thursday and posted 16 points in the regular season finale against Georgetown. In those two games, Luis excelled at creating contact and getting to the free throw line, where he is 12-14 in his last two games. Karaban will likely draw the assignment on Luis to start, and must be able to stay in front of the 6-foot-7 Luis and contest shots without getting into foul trouble.

Familiar places and faces

Pitino has seen UConn a lot lately. Between his old gig at Iona and his first year at St. John’s, Pitino will be going up against Dan Hurley and the Huskies for the fourth time in less than a year. UConn has had success against St. John’s so far this season, but an objectively excellent coach like Pitino could easily play spoiler to the Huskies’ powerhouse Big East Tournament run.

Former UConn guard Nahiem Alleyne has once again worked his way into crucial March minutes, scoring 14 points in 20 minutes for the Red Storm in the win over Seton Hall. Alleyne didn’t shoot the ball too well in Storrs last season (30.5 percent from three), but is shooting 38.5 percent from three this year and was 3-3 from deep on Thursday. UConn’s perimeter defense will need to keep an eye on him to ensure Alleyne can’t get too many easy looks.

Friday’s matchup will be UConn’s sixth game of the season at Madison Square Garden. The Huskies are 5-0 at MSG this season with wins over North Carolina, Texas, Indiana and St. John’s in addition to Xavier. The Red Storm, who play a portion of their home games at MSG, have won six total games there this season.