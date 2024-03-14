UConn men’s basketball tops Xavier in Big East Tournament quarterfinals, 87-60

UConn men’s basketball took Xavier’s best punch before decisively winning at Madison Square Garden in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals, 87-60. This is their third win over Sean Miller and the Musketeers this season.

The first half was a battle. Xavier jumped out to a 10-0 lead as the Huskies started slow for the second game in a row. They responded with a 13-0 run of their own as Hurley quickly went to the bench and got a spark from Hassan Diarra and Samson Johnson, who scored eight of his 12 points in the first half.

The Huskies took a one-point lead into the break but pulled away out of the gate in the second. Tristen Newton, Cam Spencer, and Alex Karaban led UConn to victory during that time. Steph Castle’s playmaking sparked a late second-half run that helped push the lead over 20 before Hurley went deep into the bench with three-plus minutes left.

All five starters plus Johnson were in double figures as the Huskies ended up outscoring Xavier 53-27 in the last 20 minutes. Newton and Donovan Clingan each had 13 points, tied for the team-high.

Steph Castle is good at basketball. pic.twitter.com/JfQy9sCeE9 — UConn Men's Basketball (@UConnMBB) March 14, 2024

UConn’s second-half dominance shows in the shooting percentages. The Huskies hit an absurd 78 percent in the final 20 minutes while Xavier was held to a 9-of-32 (28%) performance over the same time.

Next up, the Huskies are in the Big East semifinals, where they will face the winner of St. John’s vs. Seton Hall at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.