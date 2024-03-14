Big East Tournament Quarterfinal Preview: No. 2 UConn men’s basketball vs Xavier | 12 p.m., FS1

No. 2 UConn men’s basketball will begin postseason play Thursday at noon with the best chance in recent memory to take home a Big East tournament title.

After steamrolling the Big East and winning a conference-record 18 games, the Huskies will need to win three more to capture the program’s first conference title since 2016 and the first Big East title since Kemba Walker’s historic five-wins-in-five-days performance en route to a national championship in 2011.

In order to do that, top-seeded UConn (28-3) will need to defeat No. 9 seed Xavier, who took down No. 8 Butler 76-72 in the 2024 tournament opener. After losing to the Bulldogs 72-66 at Hinkle Fieldhouse one week ago, the Musketeers exacted revenge thanks to big nights from New Haven native Desmond Clause (26 points), Davion McKnight (20) and Quincy Olivari (19).

With a lackluster resumé and a 16-16 record, Sean Miller’s squad will need to keep the magic going and win the Big East tournament in order to make the Big Dance.

TV: FS1

Radio: UConn Sports Network

Odds: UConn -15.5, over/under 150.5

KenPom Predicted Score: UConn 81, Xavier 69 (86 percent win probability)

Series History

UConn and Xavier have faced off nine times before, with the Huskies holding a 5-4 record. UConn is 2-0 against the Musketeers this season, beating it 80-75 in Cincinnati in early January and then demolishing X 18 days later in Hartford by a score of 99-56. The 43-point win for the Huskies was the largest margin of victory for UConn in a conference game since 2008.

What to Watch For

Tempo Town

Xavier’s best shot to beat the Huskies will be to get out in transition with the hopes of easy baskets for the three-headed monster of Claude, McKnight, and Olivari. The Musketeers own the 33rd-fastest tempo in the country and are fresh off a Butler win that featured 77 possessions. While UConn normally plays slow — the Huskies are ranked 332nd in tempo — it has shown a willingness to go with the flow against Xavier, as the two wins over X mark UConn’s highest-possession games of conference play.

The Huskies would strongly prefer to let Dan Hurley’s sophisticated offense unfold and lead to easy baskets in half-court sets, but can still do plenty of damage in transition. Stephon Castle and Tristen Newton are especially gifted at finishing around the rim, and Samson Johnson and Hassan Diarra have shown a willingness to push the pace off the bench. With Xavier’s relative lack of size outside of Abou Ousmane, Alex Karaban could also see action at the five if UConn’s other bigs are struggling with the pace.

Threes are key

UConn tied a program record with 17 made threes in the blowout of Xavier in Hartford in January and came to Madison Square Garden shooting the ball about as well as ever, hitting 41.2 percent of threes in its last four games. Cam Spencer leads the Huskies with a 45.1 percent 3-point percentage and Alex Karaban isn't far behind at 40.1 percent. While Castle and Newton may not have the percentages like their teammates, the two have made enough threes in bunches this year to earn respect along the perimeter.

Meanwhile, Xavier doesn't really embrace the 3-pointer. The Musketeers shoot a respectable 34.4 percent from deep as a team but have threes make up just 31.9 percent of its possessions, good for 300th nationally. In order to beat UConn, Xavier will have to be better from three than the Musketeers’ 7-21 performance from deep against Butler. If McKnight can stay hot from deep and Olivari (3-13 from three against Butler) can hit more in line with his 42.1 3-point percentage this season, Xavier could do enough to give the Huskies trouble.