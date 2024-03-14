UConn baseball sweeps UCLA and No. 20 UC Irvine

The start of UConn baseball’s spring break trip to southern California couldn’t have gone worse, as the Huskies weren’t competitive in two of three games against UC Santa Barbara. However, the program’s first midweek contests couldn’t have gone better, as Jim Penders’ team took down a UCLA team that’s just outside the top 25 and followed it up with a shutout of No. 20 UC Irvine.

Tuesday: UConn 5, UCLA 2

The Huskies snapped their four-game losing streak with an encouraging midweek result against UCLA in Westwood on Tuesday night as Braden Quinn notched a nine-out save with seven strikeouts.

In something that’s less common nowadays but was more typical in the past, usual Friday starter Garrett Coe used game action as one of his throw days, pitching 2 1⁄ 3 shutout innings in the middle stages of the contest. He came in to put out the fire started by Ian Cooke, who didn’t have much command. He set aside the first two hitters he faced in the third but walked the next three, one of which scored.

Joe Cinella did his job in his first start in a UConn uniform, as he didn’t allow a run over his two innings of work before ceding the ball to Cooke to begin the third. Cinella surrendered one hit and walked and sutrck out a pair each.

The Huskies offense wasn’t able to solve Bruins starter Landon Stump over the first three frames, but got on the board in the fourth once he exited, as Korey Morton doubled home Paul Tammaro.

Luke Broadhurst then broke the game open in the sixth, hitting a three-run home run deep over the left field fence as Ryan Daniels and Tammaro each worked a free pass to begin the frame.

Bryan Padilla tacked onto the lead later in the fame, driving in Matt Malcolm, who walked with two down, making it 5-1.

The four-run lead was short-lived, as Roman Martin drilled a big fly of his own in the bottom half of the inning to cut the deficit to three.

Quinn then entered the game with a runner on first in the seventh after Joe Carrea walked the leadoff hitter. Another walk, a balk and throwing error put runners on second and third with one out, but he was able to get out of the frame unscathed and retired the final eight batters he faced to secure the save and the UConn win.

Wednesday: UConn 5, No. 20 UC Irvine 0

The Huskies made it two straight with a two-hit shutout over the Anteaters.

Freshman right-hander Ben Schlid was divine in his first start, throwing six innings. He faced just four batters over the minimum and though UC Irvine got runners on second and third with two out, a runner didn’t reach second base the rest of his outing and he retired 12 straight at one point. He also notched nine strikeouts.

It was a true bullpen game for the Anteaters, as six arms took the mound, none of which got more than six outs. Brandon Luu and Tim Grack kept the Huskies at bay through the first three innings, though Caleb Shpur did reach third base with one out in the third following a walk, sacrifice bunt and wild pitch.

David Vizcaino showed some cracks in the fourth, as Korey Morton doubled and was able to reach third base, but he wasn’t able to escape in the fifth.

Tyler Minnick and Shpur each notched a single and Ryan Daniels got a belt-high fastball on an 0-2 count, yanking it over the right field fence.

Vizcaino then hit Paul Tammaro with a pitch and was lifted from the game, though he was caught trying to steal second and UC Irvine got out of the inning without more runs on the board.

That would be all UConn needed, but the Huskies loaded the bases in the seventh and Luke Broadhurst was hit by a pitch to bring in a fourth run and Broadhurst brought in another with a productive out in the ninth.

Stephen Quigley handled the seventh and eighth innings with one hit and one walk allowed, combined with two strikeouts, while the ninth got interesting for Brady Afthim. He didn’t allow a hit, but walked one and hit two more to load the bases with two outs, though he struck out Jacob Stinson to end the threat and preserve the shutout.

---

UConn (5-9) will close out its west coast swing with a three-game series against Cal Baptist. The weekend gets started at 9 p.m. on Friday and each game will be broadcast on ESPN+.