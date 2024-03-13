Chasing Perfection: The Ice Brady breakout

UConn won the Big East Tournament in dominant fashion, but it did so in an unexpected way. After Aaliyah Edwards suffered a broken nose in the quarterfinals, Ice Brady stepped up in her place and had a long-awaited breakout performance. On this week’s episode, we discuss her emergence, Paige Bueckers’ dominance and much more from the weekend. We also look ahead to Selection Sunday and preview where the Huskies may end up.

