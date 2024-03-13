Dan Hurley wins Big East Coach of the Year; Castle, Diarra earn individual honors

To the victor go the spoils. The No. 2 UConn men’s basketball team just wrapped up a historically dominant regular season. Until the ball tips at noon on Thursday in the Big East tournament and UConn sets its sights on more team hardware, there are conference individual accolades to celebrate.

Dan Hurley was named Big East Coach of the Year, even if its an honor he’s rather blasé about it. The accolade makes Hurley the first UConn coach to win the award in over 35 years.

Asked Hurley if winning Coach of Year would mean a lot to him:



"I don't win a lot of popularity contests. In places I've coached, my fans love me. As long as they love me and these other fanbases hate me, know that I'm doing the job that UConn wants me to do. We're winning, and… — David Borges (@DaveBorges) March 8, 2024

The Huskies were picked third in the Big East preseason polls, with nary a first place vote. And while there was some reason to be miffed, it did make sense; Creighton and Marquette looked loaded, and UConn had a lot of question marks.

How would “The Carpenter” and his ace staff replace three NBA departures and two other key rotation players? With another ace transfer, a stud freshman, and some good ol’ fashioned player development, that’s how. UConn broke the record of 17 wins in league play previously held by UConn (1995-’96), Syracuse (2011-’12), and Marquette (2022-’23). They turned in the highest scoring margin since the 1984-1985 Georgetown Hoyas, lead by some guy named Patrick. The Huskies also set a program record with 28 regular-season wins.

While Seton Hall head coach Shaheen Holloway was also deserving, taking a Pirates team picked 9th in preseason to a four seed, you can’t deny the outstanding job Hurley and his staff did this year.

Speaking of stud freshmen, Stephon Castle was named the Big East Freshman of the Year, an unsurprising feat after the Covington, Georgia native took home a conference-record 11 Big East Freshman of the Week awards. The 11 weekly wins broke a conference record initially set by Syracuse’s Carmelo Anthony.

After a slow start to the season and a minor injury, Castle has evolved into a critical contributor for UConn on both ends of the floor. The freshman has often drawn an opponent’s top offensive weapon and has successfully negated the impacts of players like Tyler Kolek and Big East Player of the Year Devin Carter. He has also evolved as a scorer, showing increased range and scoring 20-plus points three times this season. Castle is averaging 11.2 points and 3.0 assists per game for the Huskies this season.

But the more fulfilling reward, for fans at least, has to be Hassan Diarra, who took home Big East Sixth Man of the Year honors. Headband Hass is averaging six points, three rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game this year, but that hardly tells the whole story. His tempo and defense has single-handedly tilted at least four games in UConn’s favor. Three road dubs against Xavier, Villanova, and Marquette come to mind, and that’s not to mention his 14-point, six-assist, five-rebound effort vs. Marquette at home. More recently, he tore the heart out of Providence fans:

HASS AT THE BUZZER pic.twitter.com/TSmWNO76AU — UConn Men's Basketball (@UConnMBB) March 10, 2024

He’s the 54th most valuable player in the COUNTRY, per Evan Miya’s BPR rating. Mind you, Diarra was buried on the bench last year at this time, never getting more than 13 minutes in March 2023 and mostly relegated to mop-up duty. His consistently excellent point of attack defense was negated by erratic turnovers and a nonexistent outside shot.

Fast forward one year, and Hass plays with a controlled chaos that alters the tempo of the game when he comes in, all while shooting 38% from three on 1.6 attempts and hitting 77% of his free throws. His veteran presence has earned Hurley’s trust to either close out games if needed, or act as a secondary ball handler in a variety of lineups. If Castle finds himself in foul trouble, there’s little to none drop-off in a lot of areas of the game when Hass comes in.

Plays like that didn’t happen after November last year. He’s altered his narrative so much that fans are clamoring for his return next year, when his intangibles will be desperately needed. But that’s a topic for another time. With a little under 24 hours until the postseason quest begins, revel in the spoils of a dominant season and the well-earned recognition it created.