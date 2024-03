Andrew Lucas’ power play goal gave the UConn Huskies men’s hockey team the lead for good as they beat the Vermont Catamounts, 4-1, in the first round of the Hockey East playoffs at Toscano Family Ice Forum on Wednesday night.

Matthew Wood, Harrison Rees and Joey Muldowney had the other goals for the victors.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

