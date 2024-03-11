UConn women’s basketball throttles Georgetown to win Big East Tournament

UConn women’s basketball won the 2024 Big East Tournament championship by dominating the 6-seed Georgetown Hoyas, 78-42. The Huskies have now won 11 consecutive tournament titles and 29 overall, including 22 in the Big East. They also locked up an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament with the win.

Paige Bueckers, who won the tournament’s most outstanding player award, finished with a team-high 27 points to go with five blocks, four rebounds, three steals, three assists and just one turnover and no fouls. With Aaliyah Edwards out for the second straight game with a broken nose, Ice Brady filled in admirably with 13 points and eight rebounds. KK Arnold added 10 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals while Nika Mühl helped out with nine assists and eight points. Off the bench, Qadence Samuels put up nine points.

UConn was in control from the start. The Huskies opened the game on an 11-0 run, made their first five shots and didn’t allow any points over the first four minutes. By the time the first quarter ended, UConn already led by 17.

The Huskies widened the gap even further in the second and opened up a 44-15 lead with half the period still to go before Georgetown finally woke up. After that, the Hoyas held UConn without a basket for over four minutes and built a 10-0 run during that stretch to get back within 19 points. Shade finally snapped the Huskies out of the drought with a 3-pointer before the half and sent her team into the locker room up 47-25.

Out of the break, UConn struggled to re-find its early magic and only managed 11 points in the quarter. Still, Georgetown couldn’t cut into the lead and only scored 10 points itself. The Huskies took care of business in the final period and won by 36 to secure the trophy.

UConn will have next week off before the NCAA Tournament field is unveiled on Selection Sunday. The selection show is set for 8 p.m. ET on Sunday and the Huskies will play their first round game on either Friday, Mar. 22 or Saturday, Mar. 23.