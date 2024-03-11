UConn men’s basketball stays at No. 2 in AP Poll

UConn men’s basketball stayed at No. 2 in the final AP Top 25 of the regular season. The Huskies, who finished the regular season at 28-3 and 18-2 in the Big East and set program records for both regular season wins and conference wins. handled then No. 8 Marquette and Providence on the road in its two games last week.

The Huskies join No. 8 Creighton and No. 10 Marquette as the only Big East teams in the AP Poll. The Big East remains the only conference in the country with three teams in the top 10. UConn is still also highly rated in the advanced stats, currently ranking No. 2 in KenPom. The Huskies are one of just three teams with an offensive and defensive efficiency ranked No. 15 or better, joining Houston and Auburn.

With the No. 1 seed and regular season championship locked up, UConn heads to Madison Square Garden for the Big East tournament to try and secure the program’s first conference tournament title since 2016 and the first Big East tournament title since 2011.

The Huskies will play the winner of No. 8 Butler and No. 9 Xavier in the Big East tournament quarterfinals on Thursday, March 12 at 12:00 p.m. Should UConn advance to the semifinals, the Huskies will play the winner of No. 4 Seton Hall and No. 5 St. John’s at 5:30 p.m.