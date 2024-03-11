UConn baseball swept at UC Santa Barbara

UConn baseball’s disappointing start to the season continued this weekend, getting swept by UC Santa Barbara to start it spring break road trip to the West Coast.

The Huskies lost the opening game of the series 13-1 on Friday, then came close on Saturday but ultimately lost 4-3 on a walkoff, then were blown out again 12-1 on Sunday.

Now sitting at 3-9 on the year, the Huskies are off to their worst start since the 2007 season, when they finished 34-27 on the year and under .500 in the Big East.

Friday: UC Santa Barbara 13, UConn 1

UConn got off to an uninspiring start to the series on Friday, when neither its starting pitching nor lineup showed up in a 13-1 loss.

Starting pitcher Garrett Coe was chased after 3 2⁄ 3 innings, giving up seven hits and six earned runs, walking four out of 21 batters faced.

The Husky offense couldn’t pick up their floundering starter in the early part of the game either, leaving seven runners on base through the first three innings.

UC Santa Barbara’s offense started out similarly slow, scoring one run in the bottom of the first via RBI groundout, then another in the second with back-to-back doubles to lead off the inning.

But the Gauchos offense really picked up in the latter part of the game — A five-run fourth inning featured a pair of home runs with runners on base, and they followed it up with three-run sixth and seventh innings to put the game out of reach for UConn.

The Huskies’ offense managed eight hits on the night but could only score three. Bryan Padilla came across the plate in the seventh inning after singling to reach base and was driven home by a Ryan Daniels double. Shortstop Paul Tammaro drove Daniels home with an RBI single, but that was all UConn could muster in the inning.

Daniels, the only Husky with a multi-hit game, popped up again in the ninth inning with a solo home run, his first of the year. It was Daniels’ first multi-hit game of the season.

Saturday: UC Santa Barbara 4, UConn 3

UConn looked to even the series up late in the second game of the series, leading 3-1 heading into the bottom of the bottom of the eighth before giving up three-straight runs to lose in walk-off fashion, 4-3.

In what ended up being their best performance and result in the series, UConn’s pitching staff came to perform. In a starting pitching shakeup, Endicott transfer Gabe Van Emon delivered in the first start of his UConn career, throwing seven innings and striking out five, allowing just a single earned run and four hits without walking a batter.

The Huskies’ offense did their best to lift their starting pitcher early on in the game. Matt Malcolm led off the scoring with a solo home run in the second inning with a home run over the left field wall.

That Was A Poke! pic.twitter.com/fSGhBjrP1Q — UConn Baseball (@UConnBSB) March 9, 2024

UConn doubled its lead in the fourth inning after Ryan Daniels walked, moved to second via balk, stole third and then raced home after an overthrow went into the dugout.

The Gauchos drew one back in the fifth with a sacrifice fly, but Cale Shpur extended the lead back to two with a solo home run, the first of his UConn career, in the eighth inning to push the score to 3-1.

That was the high water mark of the team’s performance this weekend, however. The Huskies had a chance to extend their lead in the top of the ninth after Daniels successfully stole second base, but he was cut down at the plate on a fielder’s choice.

UC Santa Barbara scored twice in the bottom of the eighth inning to tie the game at 3-3, and returned in the bottom of the ninth with a walk-off walk to send the Huskies packing for the second straight game.

Sunday: UC Santa Barbara 12, UConn 1

After an emotional loss on Saturday, UConn came out flat-footed in the closing game of the series, getting boatraced 12-1 to end a weekend they’d rather forget.

The Gauchos meant business from the opening pitch, taking a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first, then proceeding to score in five out of their eight innings at the plate to stomp out their opponents with four home runs, a season high for the hosts.

Stephen Quigley was chased after three innings in his third loss of the year, giving up six earned runs on seven hits and two walks. UC Santa Barbara had two singles, a hit-by-pitch and a home run to score four on him in the first inning, wasting no time in delivering the kill shot to the reeling Huskies.

The Huskies’ offense was sluggish in the final game of the series, mustering up just four hits and one for extra bases on the day. Gauchos starter Ryan Gallagher had the Huskies on a string all day, striking out seven and allowing just four baserunners through seven innings.

Just five of nine members of the Husky lineup managed to reach base, and their only run of the day came in the fourth inning after Daniels walked and Jake Studley drove him in with an RBI double to make the score 5-1 at the time, but UC Santa Barbara responded with seven straight runs to close out the game.

The Huskies will continue their west coast road trip and try to right the ship in midweek games against UCLA and UC Irvine on Tuesday and Wednesday.