Newton, Spencer named First-Team All-Big East; Castle, Clingan honored as well

The Big East announced its 2024 all-league teams, with four UConn players honored, including two unanimous selections.

Tristen Newton and Cam Spencer represented the Huskies on the All-Big East First Team, with Newton a unanimous selection. Newton averaged 14.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game in Big East play this season, helping UConn to a program-best 18 conference wins. Newton joined Creighton’s Baylor Scheierman, Providence’s Devin Carter, and Marquette’s Tyler Kolek as unanimous First Team selections.

Spencer joins Newton on the First Team after one of the most efficient regular seasons in UConn history. The former Rutgers transfer shot 44.4 percent from three during Big East play and posted the top offensive efficiency rating in the conference. Spencer scored 20 or more points five times in Big East play this season while serving as a crucial playmaker in UConn’s offense.

Donovan Clingan received All-Big East honorable mention honors after averaging over 11 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in league play. The Bristol, Connecticut big man missed five conference games with a foot injury but is a force on both ends for the Huskies now that he is healthy, leading UConn with 2.4 blocks per game.

Stephon Castle made Big East history this week. The Covington, Georgia native was named Big East Freshman of the Week for the 11th time this season after two stellar games against Marquette and Providence. Castle has now moved past Syracuse’s Carmelo Anthony for the most FOW in a season, setting a new Big East record.

Unsurprisingly, Castle was the lone unanimous selection to the Big East All-Freshman Team after his historic achievement. He led all Big East freshmen in scoring, rebounding, and assists and hit double figures in nine of his last 12 games.

The full list is below:

ALL-BIG EAST FIRST TEAM

*Tristen Newton, Connecticut, G, Gr., 6-5, 195, El Paso, Tex.

Cam Spencer, Connecticut, G, Gr., 6-4, 205, Davidsonville, Md.

*Baylor Scheierman, Creighton, G, Sr., 6-7, 205, Aurora, Neb.

*Tyler Kolek, Marquette, G, Sr., 6-3, 195, Cumberland, R.I.

*Devin Carter, Providence, G, Jr., 6-3, 195, Miami, Fla.

Kadary Richmond, Seton Hall, G, Sr., 6-6, 210, Brooklyn, N.Y.

ALL-BIG EAST SECOND TEAM

Trey Alexander, Creighton, G, Jr., 6-4, 190, Oklahoma City, Okla.

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton, C, Sr., 7-1, 270, Florissant, Mo.

Oso Ighodaro, Marquette, F, Sr., 6-11, 235, Chandler, Ariz.

Daniss Jenkins, St. John’s, G, Gr., 6-4, 180, Dallas, Texas

Eric Dixon, Villanova, F, R-Jr., 6-8, 255, Willow Grove, Pa.

ALL-BIG EAST HONORABLE MENTION

Donovan Clingan, Connecticut, C, So., 7-2, 280, Bristol, Conn.

Josh Oduro, Providence, F, Gr., 6-9, 290, Gainesville, Va.

Quincy Olivari, Xavier, G, Gr., 6-3, 200, Atlanta, Ga.

BIG EAST ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Finley Bizjack, Butler, G, 6-4, 195, Trophy Club, Texas

*Stephon Castle, Connecticut, G, 6-6, 215, Covington, Ga.

Rich Barron, Providence, F/G, 6-5, 220, Chicago, Ill.

Isaiah Coleman, Seton Hall, G, 6-5, 180, Fredericksburg, Va.

Trey Green, Xavier, G, 6-0, 160, Charlotte, N.C.

Dailyn Swain, Xavier, G/F, 6-7, 200, Columbus, Ohio

*Denotes unanimous selection