UConn women’s basketball dispatches Marquette in Big East Tournament semifinal

UConn women’s basketball advanced to the Big East Tournament championship game with a 58-29 win over the 5-seed Marquette Golden Eagles on Sunday. The Huskies had just seven healthy players and were without Aaliyah Edwards (nose), but it didn’t matter.

Behind Paige Bueckers’ third career double-double — 27 points and a career-high 12 rebounds to go with four assists, four blocks, three steals, and not a single foul or turnover — UConn never trailed.

The Huskies limited Marquette to a season-low 29 points after holding them without a point for the opening 6:15 of the contest as well as the entire final quarter. It’s just the third time UConn has ever managed to shut a team out for an entire quarter.

Ice Brady got the start in Edwards' place and finished with 10 points and five rebounds in a career-high 40 minutes. Ashlynn Shade provided some secondary scoring with nine points while Nika Mühl dished out five assists to go with five points and four rebounds.

The first quarter featured plenty of offense from Bueckers and very little from anyone else on either side. The rest of the Huskies’ lineup shot just 2-11 for five points while Marquette needed 6:15 to get on the board and finished the period 2-17 from the field. UConn led just 12-5 after 10 minutes.

A quick spurt early in the second gave the Huskies their first double-digit advantage and they held the Golden Eagles at arm’s length for the rest of the quarter. While Bueckers carried UConn early, Shade and Brady stepped up later in the period and combined for 10 of the team’s final 12 points before the half.

The Huskies went into the locker room up 31-20.

UConn finally started to pull away in the third quarter. It held Marquette to just four baskets in the period while Bueckers continued to dominate. She put up 10 points — including a step-back 3-pointer as the buzzer expired to send the Huskies into the fourth with their largest lead of the day at 47-29.

The Golden Eagles failed to score in the final quarter which helped UConn balloon the advantage to 29 — which became the final margin.

Next, the Huskies will play 6-seed Georgetown in the championship game. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET from Mohegan Sun Arena with FS1 on the broadcast.