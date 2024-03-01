Preview: UConn baseball at No. 22 Auburn | 7 p.m., SEC Network+

When:

Friday, March 1, 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 3, 2 p.m. ET

Where: Plainsman Park, Auburn, AL

Radio: Mixlr

TV:

Friday: SEC Network+

Saturday: TBA

Sunday: SEC Network+

Projected Starters:

Friday: LHP Garrett Coe (1-1, 4.35 ERA) vs. RHP Chase Allsup (0-0, 6.75 ERA)

Saturday: RHP Ian Cooke (0-0, 9.82 ERA) vs. RHP Joseph Gonzalez (2-0, 3.00 ERA)

Sunday: RHP Stephen Quigley (0-1, 2.31 ERA) vs. LHP Carson Myers (1-0, 1.74 ERA)

Weather Report

Game 1: A 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. Game 2: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. Game 3: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Courtesy of weather.gov

Series History

UConn has met Auburn once before in the 2014 Snowbird Classic, falling 7-3 in what was the opening weekend of the year. Left-handed pitcher from Milford, Connecticut Brian Ward took the mound as the starter and earned the loss, while longtime second baseman Vinny Siena extended his hit streak to eight games, continued from 2013. UConn had a sloppy day in the field, committing five errors in the loss.

What to Watch For

Can the pitching staff rebound?

The onus is on the UConn pitching staff to respond after a poor series at California where they gave up a combined 14 earned runs and 17 hits through 12 1⁄3 innings of work. Auburn has a tremendous offense, ranking in the top 30 teams in the country in scoring with 81 runs in its first eight games. Preseason all-SEC first-teamer Ike Irish is lighting up opposing pitchers with a .324/.410/.618 line while veteran outfielder Bobby Peirce (.355/.487/.774) leads the team in batting and slugging percentages, while he’s second in on-base percentage. Eight batters have started at least six games and seven of them have an OPS of .900 or higher.

It’s early in the season and Irish leads the team with 34 at-bats, which is hardly a sample size that is indicative of full-season performance. Though Eastern Kentucky, Wichita State and UAB have gone down with big losses, the Tigers have also played some solid teams, including No. 20 Iowa and No. 11 Virginia, as well as Samford.

The Huskies had a great first weekend on the mound against what conventional wisdom said were three solid teams, but Louisville now has losses to both Xavier and St. Bonaventure at home and while USF run-ruled Marist four times, the Red Foxes are hardly a baseball power, putting a damper on that thought, at least for now.

Stu Gordon Stadium isn’t the biggest ballpark in the world, at just 320 feet down the lines and 395 feet to center field and California went deep nine times in the series, but two of them were grand slams, meaning there was plenty of traffic on the bases. That’s something that UConn will want to clean up this weekend.

Turn on the bright lights

UConn isn’t unfamiliar with SEC environments, as the Huskies were in the Gainesville Regional last season, but they haven’t played a full weekend against an SEC program since 2014, when the Gators hosted them in early March.

Plainsman Park is intimate and regularly recognized as one of the best venues in the country. Even though it’s the fourth-smallest in the SEC, more than 4,000 spectators regularly pour through the gates and with small foul territory, the fans are close to the action. It’s surely possible that the total attendance of UConn’s first six games could be smaller than the crowd on hand on Friday night.

Aside from the elimination game loss to Florida in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, which had attendance of nearly 5,600, these will be the largest crowds against which any of the current Huskies have played. Keeping composure and not getting overwhelmed will be key, as the Tigers are looking to get back to the College World Series for the third time in five years.