NBA Trade Deadline: Multiple UConn Huskies see updated roles

As of three o’clock P.M. EST on February 8th, the NBA trade deadline has come and gone and as a result, multiple UConn players have seen their situations change. One stayed put despite being the subject of numerous trade rumors.

James Bouknight - Waived from Charlotte Hornets

James Bouknight had been in an awkward position, buried on a roster filled with quality guard play. The Hornets made two deadline trades, sending P.J. Washington to Dallas for Grant Williams, a first-round pick, and Seth Curry. They also acquired point guard Tre Mann, combo guard Vasilije Micic, and PF/C Davis Bertans for Gordan Hayward. Bringing in three more guards to add to LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Ish Smith, and Cody Martin. This left James Bouknight without a roster spot after his recent struggles.

Through three seasons, Bouknight was averaging 11.4 minutes per game, 4.8 PPG (on .363/.335/.762 shooting splits), 0.9 APG, and 1.7 RPG. He played in 14 games this season.

Someone should sign him to at least a two-way deal. He’s still quite young, at 23 years old, and can turn this thing around with the right guidance and a bit more of an opportunity.

Andre Drummond - Remains with the Chicago Bulls

Andre Drummond was in many rumored trades as the Bulls sit at 24-27 in 9th place in the Eastern Conference. With Drummond at 30 years old, there was the thought of trading him to a contender elsewhere if the Bulls decided to start moving assets. However, Chicago stood pat.

Drummond is in the midst of a very solid year in his 15th NBA season, putting up 7.9 PPG (shooting 55.2% from the field) with 8.5 RPG, and 1.1 SPG while only having one turnover per game on average. He will stick around in Chicago with another UConn alumni Adama Sanogo, and try to make a second-half push for the playoffs or at least the play-in tournament with the Bulls.

Andre Jackson Jr. - Milwaukee Bucks acquire competition

Andre Jackson Jr. is another former Husky with various competitors coming in. He’s only seen action in one NBA game since January 28th. Overall as a rookie, Jackson has played in 40 games and started eight, with 2.7 PPG (on .551/.389/.727 shooting splits) and 2.2 rebounds. For an early second-round pick going to an extremely competitive team in the Milwaukee Bucks, he had carved out a niche role and was providing some quality minutes (11.3 per game on average).

However, the Bucks made two trades on deadline day, with one making a direct impact on Jackson, as they traded for guard Patrick Beverly (giving up Cam Payne and a 2027 second-round pick). With all three being guards, Cam Payne leaving may be the saving grace for Jackson as he may be able to retain some of his role despite Beverly coming in. The other positive is that Andre is a 6-foot-6 shooting guard, so he fills a slightly different role than Payne or Beverly as both are primary point guards at 6-foot-3 and 6-foot-2, respectively.