Jennifer Rizzotti named USA 3x3 Olympic coach

Former UConn women’s basketball star Jennifer Rizzotti has been named Team USA’s 3x3 women’s basketball coach for the 2024 Olympics in Paris this summer. This will be the second time 3x3 basketball is in the games.

“I am absolutely honored to be continuing my USA Basketball journey as the head coach of the 2024 USA 3x3 Women’s National Team,” Rizzotti said in a release. “It has been the joy of my career to coach athletes who are representing our country on the biggest stage at the Olympic Games.”

Her assistant coach will be Tammi Reiss, the head coach at the University of Rhode Island. Rizzotti coached USA’s 3x3 team to gold in the 2023 World Cup, the 2023 AmeriCup and the 2023 Pan American games. During the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, she took home an Olympic gold medal as an assistant coach on Team USA’s 5x5 team. Rizzotti is also the chair of the USA Women’s National Team Committee, which selects the roster for the USA 5x5 Olympic team.

During the last Olympic games in 2021, USA won the inaugural 3x3 gold medal. That team featured fellow former Husky Stefanie Dolson. Katie Lou Samuelson would’ve been on that roster as well but tested positive for Covid before she left for Japan.

The 3x3 competition in Paris will take place from July 30 to Aug. 5. The team and schedule will be announced at a later date.