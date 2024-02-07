UConn women’s basketball shuts down Seton Hall, 67-34

UConn women’s basketball beat the Seton Hall Pirates, 67-34, at the XL Center on Wednesday night. As a result, Geno Auriemma joined retired Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer to become the third Division I basketball coach to reach 1,200 wins.

The milestone victory was keyed by a stingy defensive effort. The Huskies held Seton Hall to just two field goals in the first half and a 22.2 shooting percentage on the night. They hit just 42.9 percent from the floor themselves — their second-lowest mark of the season.

Aaliyah Edwards recorded her fourth double-double in five games — and 11th of the season — with 18 points and a season-high 15 rebounds. Ashlynn Shade added 17 points while Paige Bueckers scored 13.

As a team, UConn had a 45-35 edge on the glass while out-scoring the Pirates 30-10 in the paint and 18-2 in transition.

UConn opened the game with seven straight points to build a lead that would hold the rest of the game. The Huskies limited Seton Hall to just a single basket and five points total in the first quarter while Edwards had already grabbed nine rebounds in the first 10 minutes. Shade hit a 3-pointer at the end of the period to push the Huskies’ lead to 12.

The advantage didn’t dip below double-digits again.

In the second quarter, UConn again held the Pirates to a single field goal and only seven points. The Huskies led 29-12 at the half while Edwards already tied a season-high with 13 rebounds.

After the break, Seton Hall scored six straight points to get back within 13 but Bueckers squashed any thoughts about a comeback. After starting the game 1-7 from the field, she made her next four shots and piled up nine points in the third quarter. UConn closed the period on an 8-0 run to go up by 23 and eventually came away with a 33-point win.

With the victory, the Huskies improve to 20-4 on the season and 12-0 in Big East play. Next, UConn will wrap up its non-conference slate with a trip to undefeated No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. ET on ESPN.