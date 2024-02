Aaliyah Edwards had a double-double of 18 points and 15 rebounds to lead the UConn Huskies women’s basketball team to a 67-34 win over the Seton Hall Pirates at XL Center in Hartford, CT on Wednesday night.

Freshman Ashlynn Shade added 17 points while Paige Bueckers had 13.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

