UConn men's basketball remains No. 1 in AP Poll for fourth-straight week

After beating Providence and St. John’s last week, UConn men’s basketball will spend another week on top of the basketball world.

The Huskies were voted the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 for a fourth consecutive week. UConn (20-2, 10-1 Big East) received 46 first-place votes while Purdue was the only other school to receive first-place votes (16) in this week’s poll.

The fourth week as No. 1 marks the longest UConn has been consecutively ranked No. 1 since the 2005-06 season, where the Huskies were No. 1 for four weeks.

Around the Big East, Marquette landed at No. 7 and Creighton at No. 19.

North Carolina, whom UConn defeated in December, is ranked No. 3 while Kansas, one of two teams to beat the Huskies this season, is ranked No. 4.

UConn returns to action at home against Butler on Tuesday, followed by a road game against Georgetown on Saturday. The Huskies have defeated both of those teams already this season.

Castle earns Freshman of the Week honors, Newton named to Honor Roll

Star freshman Stephon Castle powered UConn to both wins this past week with a pair of 20-point efforts and earned his sixth Big East Freshman of the Week honor as a reward. Castle set a career-high with 20 points in the win over PC, then set a new career-high against St. John’s with 21. He also shot 4-6 from three in his last two games and is now shooting 37.5 percent from deep in Big East play.

Tristen Newton earned a Big East Honor Roll selection for the fourth time this season after posting double-doubles in each of the Huskies’ wins last week. Newton scored 16 points and added 11 rebounds in the win over Providence, then chipped in 18 and 10 in the win over the Red Storm at Madison Square Garden.

Newton has established himself as one of the top players in the country — the El Paso, Texas native currently ranks fourth overall in KenPom’s Player of the Year standings.