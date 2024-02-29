UConn women’s basketball moves up to 3-seed in latest bracket reveal

UConn women’s basketball is the No. 10 overall team and a 3-seed in the Portland 4 Regional in the latest bracket reveal by the NCAA selection committee. The Huskies were paired with 1-seed UCLA, 2-seed Virginia Tech, and 4-seed Gonzaga.

That puts UConn two spots higher than the last reveal, when it was the No. 12 team and in a region of death with No. 1 overall South Carolina, UCLA as a 2-seed, and Louisville as a 4-seed. The Huskies are also the current No. 10 team in the AP Poll.

Despite what the committee says, it still seems unlikely UConn ends up somewhere other than Albany considering how well it’ll draw fans there. The last two times there was a regional close to Storrs and the Huskies weren’t a shoo-in for a 1-seed, the committee still put them near the fanbase. UConn went to Bridgeport in 2022 and in 2019 it went to Albany despite being a 2-seed both years.

The committee could put the Huskies in Albany rather easily based on the current bracket. They’d only need to flip UConn with LSU, the No. 9 team, and a fellow 3-seed.

This was the final bracket reveal before the real thing on Selection Sunday. The field of 68 will be unveiled on Sunday, Mar. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.