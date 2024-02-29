Cam Spencer’s historic season paces UConn’s dynamic offense

Cam Spencer has always been a shooter. At Loyola (MD), he shot 44 percent from three as a freshman. At Rutgers, he hit 43.4 percent of his threes and drilled a buzzer-beater to take down the No. 1 team in the country.

So when the Davidsonville, Maryland native transferred to UConn in the offseason, there was no doubt about what he would be asked to do. With shooters Jordan Hawkins and Joey Calcaterra gone after helping the Huskies to the 2023 title, Spencer would need to take — and make — a lot of threes to keep the spacing of Dan Hurley’s juggernaut offense intact.

So far, Spencer has been an on-court revelation while also fitting in nicely within the culture of the program.

“This guy’s wired the way we’re wired,” Hurley said of Spencer after the Butler game. “He’s over-delivered in every possible way. You don’t even see the day-to-day pressure that he puts on other people on the team, to get in the gym, to compete.”

The grad transfer, who’s never played in an NCAA Tournament, brings hunger and fiery competitiveness to the now No. 3 Huskies. He’s an embodiment of Hurley who plays with an unmatched intensity and is the centerpiece of a UConn offense that ranks fourth nationally in offensive efficiency thanks to an incredible individual shooting season — one that may go down as the best in program history.

Currently, Spencer is shooting 49.5 percent from the field, 44.6 percent from three, and 91.7 percent from the free throw line with three games left in the regular season. That puts Spencer in the running for the vaunted 50-40-90 club, a collection of the sport’s most elite sharpshooters. To qualify, players must average 50 percent or better from the floor, over 40 percent from three, and over 90 percent from the charity stripe.

“He’s just so efficient,” Hurley said. “He's right up there with the best players in the league...He may be one of those rare 50-40-almost 90 from the line. And he’s an assassin.”

This feat is rarer than you might think. In the NBA, just nine players have ever accomplished the feat. UConn women’s basketball has only seen it once — Sue Bird in the 2001-02 season. At the men’s NCAA level, just 11 players have reached the 50-40-90 threshold since the 1992-93 season.

Since the 3-point line was pushed back to its current distance of 22 feet, 1 3⁄ 4 inches in 2019, just one player — Virginia’s Trey Murphy III — has entered the club.

UConn has had a few somewhat close calls on the men’s side, guys like Doron Sheffer, Ray Allen, and Niels Griffey came close, but no one as close as Spencer.

UConn MBB close calls for 50-40-90 Year Player FG FGA FG% 3P 3PA 3P% FT FTA FT% Year Player FG FGA FG% 3P 3PA 3P% FT FTA FT% 1993-1994 Doron Sheffer 141 279 50.5% 50 123 40.7% 72 89 80.9% 1993-1994 Ray Allen 158 310 51.0% 33 82 40.2% 80 101 79.2% 2013-2014 Niels Giffey 115 213 54.0% 58 120 48.3% 48 66 72.7% 2014-2015 Ryan Boatright 182 430 42.3% 86 209 41.1% 142 167 85.0% 2018-2019 Christian Vital 150 331 45.3% 79 193 40.9% 91 112 81.3% 2022-2023 Joey Calcaterra 73 175 41.7% 50 112 44.6% 23 26 88.5% 2023-2024 Cam Spencer 142 287 49.5% 75 168 44.6% 66 72 91.7%

While UConn’s offense has been a juggernaut with balanced scoring from multiple players, the team has still shown it needs all of what Spencer has brought to the table this season. Spencer has scored less than 10 points just four times this season, with three of those games ending up as losses for the Huskies. In those losses, he’s made just two total threes and shot 2-14 from deep.

Fortunately for the Huskies, Spencer has never been down for long. After scoring just six points and going 0-2 from three in the loss at Creighton — his first game of the season without a made three — he bounced back with 25 points on 5-8 3-point shooting in a convincing win over Villanova.

“Cam has had to eat crap for a couple of days here, and he’s been in a foul mood. We’ve all been in a foul mood,” Hurley said postgame.

“I sucked against Creighton. My defense and my performance pretty much lost us the game, in my opinion, definitely wanted to respond tonight personally,” Spencer said. “But as a team, we all wanted to respond because that wasn’t the standard we were used to playing.”

That mentality has helped make Spencer not just one of the country’s best shooters, but one of the most efficient scorers. KenPom has Spencer’s individual offensive efficiency rating at 138.5, the second-highest mark in the country.

Although Spencer is a knockdown shooter, his ability to create his own shot in the lane through a Kevin McHale-like arsenal of fakes and pivots prevents defenders from closing out too hard on the perimeter. If he’s fouled, Spencer almost always makes opponents pay, as his 91.7 percent free throw percentage is 10th nationally and on pace for the highest in program history with over 70 attempts.

With so much talent around him and in the Big East as a whole, Spencer may not earn the proper recognition he deserves for how he has carried this team for stretches of this season. Despite that, he has seemingly played his way onto NBA scouts’ radars and likely has a chance to earn his shot in the NBA through the G-League like his brother Pat did earlier in February.