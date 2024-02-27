How UConn men’s basketball can clinch the Big East regular-season crown

No. 3 UConn men’s basketball has just three regular season games left and a healthy lead in the Big East standings.
While No. 5 Marquette has a game in hand on the Huskies, Dan Hurley’s team can win a share of the league’s regular season championship with one more win. They can win it outright with a win and a Marquette loss (They play the Golden Eagles on March 6).
However, wins over Seton Hall and Providence will also do the trick, regardless of what Shaka Smart and Co. do over their final four games.
According to KenPom, it’s overwhelmingly likely that the Huskies will win their first regular season conference championship since 2005-06. They’re favored in all three remaining games. There’s only a 1.3 percent chance that UConn loses out and 8.5 percent chance Marquette wins out, with a 0.11 percent chance of both happening. This is the only scenario in which the Huskies don’t secure at least a share of the championship.
Big East Men’s Basketball Standings
|School
|Wins
|Losses
|Games back
|Games remaining
|School
|Wins
|Losses
|Games back
|Games remaining
|UConn
|15
|2
|---
|SHU, @MU, @PC
|Marquette
|12
|4
|2.5
|PC, @CU, UC, @XU
|Seton Hall
|11
|5
|3.5
|@CU, @UC, VU, DU
|Creighton
|11
|6
|4
|SHU, MU, @VU
|Providence
|9
|7
|5.5
|@MU, VU, @GU, UC
|Villanova
|8
|8
|6.5
|GU, @PC, @SHU, CU
|St. John's
|8
|9
|7
|@BU, @DU, GU
|Xavier
|7
|9
|7.5
|DU, @GU, @BU, MU
|Butler
|7
|10
|8
|SJU, @DU, XU
|Georgetown
|2
|14
|12.5
|@VU, XU, PC, @SJU
|DePaul
|0
|16
|14.5
|@XU, BU, SJU, @SHU
UConn finishes first if...
The Huskies finish 2-1 or better
OR
The Huskies beat Marquette
OR
The Huskies finish 1-2 AND Marquette finishes 3-1 or worse
OR
The Huskies finish 0-3 AND Marquette finishes 2-2 or worse AND Seton Hall finishes 3-1 or worse
UConn plays the winner of the No. 8 vs. No. 9 seeds in a quarterfinal on Thursday at 12 p.m.
UConn finishes second if...
The Huskies finish 1-2 AND Marquette finishes 4-0
OR
The Huskies finish 0-3 AND Marquette finishes 3-1 or better AND Seton Hall finishes 3-1 or worse
OR
The Huskies finish 0-3 AND Marquette finishes 2-2 or worse AND Seton Hall finishes 4-0
UConn plays the winner of the No. 7 vs. No. 10 seeds in a quarterfinal on Thursday at 7 p.m.
UConn finishes third if...
The Huskies finish 0-3 AND Marquette finishes 3-1 or better AND Seton Hall finishes 4-0
UConn plays the winner of the No. 6 vs. No. 11 seeds in a quarterfinal on Thursday at 9:30 p.m.
Loading comments...