How UConn men’s basketball can clinch the Big East regular-season crown

No. 3 UConn men’s basketball has just three regular season games left and a healthy lead in the Big East standings.

While No. 5 Marquette has a game in hand on the Huskies, Dan Hurley’s team can win a share of the league’s regular season championship with one more win. They can win it outright with a win and a Marquette loss (They play the Golden Eagles on March 6).

However, wins over Seton Hall and Providence will also do the trick, regardless of what Shaka Smart and Co. do over their final four games.

According to KenPom, it’s overwhelmingly likely that the Huskies will win their first regular season conference championship since 2005-06. They’re favored in all three remaining games. There’s only a 1.3 percent chance that UConn loses out and 8.5 percent chance Marquette wins out, with a 0.11 percent chance of both happening. This is the only scenario in which the Huskies don’t secure at least a share of the championship.

Big East Men’s Basketball Standings School Wins Losses Games back Games remaining School Wins Losses Games back Games remaining UConn 15 2 --- SHU, @MU, @PC Marquette 12 4 2.5 PC, @CU, UC, @XU Seton Hall 11 5 3.5 @CU, @UC, VU, DU Creighton 11 6 4 SHU, MU, @VU Providence 9 7 5.5 @MU, VU, @GU, UC Villanova 8 8 6.5 GU, @PC, @SHU, CU St. John's 8 9 7 @BU, @DU, GU Xavier 7 9 7.5 DU, @GU, @BU, MU Butler 7 10 8 SJU, @DU, XU Georgetown 2 14 12.5 @VU, XU, PC, @SJU DePaul 0 16 14.5 @XU, BU, SJU, @SHU

UConn finishes first if...

The Huskies finish 2-1 or better

OR

The Huskies beat Marquette

OR

The Huskies finish 1-2 AND Marquette finishes 3-1 or worse

OR

The Huskies finish 0-3 AND Marquette finishes 2-2 or worse AND Seton Hall finishes 3-1 or worse

UConn plays the winner of the No. 8 vs. No. 9 seeds in a quarterfinal on Thursday at 12 p.m.

UConn finishes second if...

The Huskies finish 1-2 AND Marquette finishes 4-0

OR

The Huskies finish 0-3 AND Marquette finishes 3-1 or better AND Seton Hall finishes 3-1 or worse

OR

The Huskies finish 0-3 AND Marquette finishes 2-2 or worse AND Seton Hall finishes 4-0

UConn plays the winner of the No. 7 vs. No. 10 seeds in a quarterfinal on Thursday at 7 p.m.

UConn finishes third if...

The Huskies finish 0-3 AND Marquette finishes 3-1 or better AND Seton Hall finishes 4-0

UConn plays the winner of the No. 6 vs. No. 11 seeds in a quarterfinal on Thursday at 9:30 p.m.