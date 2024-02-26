UConn men’s basketball drops to No. 3 in AP Top 25

For the first time in six weeks, the UConn men’s basketball team is not the No. 1 team in the AP Poll.

The Huskies came in at No. 3 this week following their loss on the road to then-No. 15 Creighton last Tuesday. UConn (25-3, 15-2 Big East) still received five first-place votes but saw Houston and Purdue jump ahead to No. 1 and No. 2 respectively.

Around the Big East, No. 5 Marquette and No. 12 Creighton joined the Huskies in the AP Poll. Following the loss to Creighton, the Huskies bounced back with a convincing home win over Villanova Saturday and now have a week off, returning to action Sunday, March 3 at home against Seton Hall.

After facing the Pirates, UConn will finish the regular season on the road against the No. 5 Golden Eagles, then head east to take on a scrappy Providence squad that ranks No. 53 in KenPom at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

With a two-game lead in the Big East standings with three games to play, the Huskies need to win just one more game to clinch at least a share of the Big East regular season title. A regular season title would be UConn’s first since 2006 and likely give the Huskies the No. 1 seed in the Big East tournament at Madison Square Garden.

Newton named to Honor Roll, Castle named Freshman of the Week (again)

Tristen Newton was named to the Big East Honor Roll this week after a 27-point effort in the loss to Creighton and his fourth-career triple-double in the win over Villanova on Saturday. Newton’s 10-point, 10-assist, 16-rebound effort against the Wildcats extends his lead as the NCAA’s active leader in triple-doubles.

Stephon Castle was named Big East Freshman of the Week for the ninth time this season, tying Allen Iverson for the second most Freshman of the Week wins in conference history. Castle averaged 12 points and four rebounds per game last week and now is one Freshman of the Week win away from tying Carmelo Anthony’s record of 10 in the 2002-03 season.