UConn baseball swept at California

UConn baseball had a weekend to forget against Cal in their first three-game series of the year, losing all three games against the Golden Bears and getting swept for the first time since 2022, when Georgetown did the honors to close the regular season.

UConn lost 8-4 in the series opener, came back from nine runs down in the fourth but ultimately fell 15-12, then lost in a walk-off in the finale. After an impressive opening weekend, UConn’s starting pitching had a series to forget, combining to give up 14 earned runs and 17 hits through 12 1⁄ 3 innings, contributing to the dismal team performance.

Game 1: California 8, UConn 4

The Huskies started Friday’s series opener well enough, jumping out to a 3-0 lead after three innings, but gave up four runs in the bottom of the fourth to surrender that lead, eventually falling 8-4.

If offense was the issue on opening weekend, UConn baseball showed signs that they had solved it early on in Friday’s game. Right fielder Jake Studley kicked off the scoring with a two-out home run in the top of the first inning, and second baseman Ryan Daniels followed it up with a two-RBI double in the top of the third to make it 3-0.

The Huskies’ lead evaporated just one inning later when California jumped on starter Garrett Coe with back-to-back home runs to lead off the bottom of the fourth. The bad inning was compounded as the Bears scored off an error in right field that extended the frame, setting up a double that gave them the 4-3 lead.

UConn tried to fight back with a home run from Matt Garbowski to lead off the next inning, but Cal put the game out of reach with two runs in the fifth and again in the seventh to take the 8-4 win.

Game 2: Cal 15, UConn 12

UConn’s offense picked up on Saturday where it left off, overcoming a nine-run deficit after four innings, but failed to convert the comeback into victory and dropped the series on Saturday with a 15-12 loss.

Moving to the Saturday starter this week, the change in the day of the week didn’t do Ian Cooke any favors. UConn’s junior stalwart was pulled after just 1 1⁄ 3 innings, allowing eight runs on five hits.

The UConn lineup tried their hardest to pick up their starter. Newcomer Matt Malcolm, a transfer from ECSU in at designated hitter, started the comeback with a solo home run down the left field line, Caleb Shpur followed with a sacrifice fly and Malcolm helped out again with an RBI groundout in his next at-bat to make it 8-3 going into the bottom of the fourth.

After California extended its lead once again with a grand slam to make it 12-3 in the bottom of the inning, the Huskies looked like they were going to suffer a bit defeat, but a nine-run comeback was in the cards. Garbowski, Korey Morton and Bryan Padilla chipped away with RB singles in the top of the fifth as part of a five-run inning, then Morton followed it up in the next frame with one of his patented moonshots to left field, pushing the score to 12-11.

But after UConn tied it up at 12 in the following inning courtesy of a Jake Studley home run, Cal’s offense twisted the knife and stymied the comeback, scoring twice in the seventh and once in the eighth to take the second game of the series.

Game 3: California 5, UConn 4

Looking to pull a single positive result from the series, UConn was on the wrong end of a dramatic result again on Sunday afternoon, falling 5-4 to a California walk-off.

The Huskies had their rally caps on again in this one, coming from 4-2 down to tie the game up in the eighth inning, but a walk-off single dashed their hopes of taking anything from the weekend.

The Huskies’ offense struggled to get going in this one, failing to record a hit until the fifth inning. Stephen Quigley was the steadiest UConn pitcher of the weekend, going six innings and allowing two earned runs with four strikeouts.

UConn’s big scoring innings didn’t come until late in the game, when three singles from Morton, Ryan Daniels and Tyler Minick plated two in the seventh, then a two-run homer from Garbowski tied it up in the eighth.

The Huskies now sit at 2-4 on the year, and it won’t get much easier for them with a road series at Auburn starting Friday.