UConn women’s basketball thumps DePaul, 104-67

UConn women’s basketball traveled to Chicago and heads home with a 104-67 win over the DePaul Blue Demons on Sunday, clinching sole possession of the Big East regular season title.

The 104 points marked a season-high for UConn, surpassing the 102 it scored in the opener vs. Dayton. The Huskies shot 58 percent from the field and scored 52 points in the paint.

Aaliyah Edwards had a double-double at the half and finished with 23 points and 17 rebounds. Paige Bueckers recorded her third 30-point performance of the season behind an 11-13 day from the free throw line, which marked a career-high in both makes and attempts.

Ashlynn Shade finished in double-figures with 13 points while KK Arnold had 12. Nika Mühl did a little bit of everything with 10 points, eight assists, and five rebounds.

After a week off, UConn looked rusty out of the gate. The Huskies made just four of their first 12 shots and struggled on the defensive end. Once they settled in, they quickly started to pull away. They made four straight baskets at one point and also went on an 8-0 run. Despite the slow start, UConn still led 27-17 at the end of the first quarter.

DePaul scored five quick points to get close early in the second, but the Huskies responded with a 26-7 stretch to balloon the lead to 24 points at the half. The third quarter followed a similar script: The hosts came out of the break quickly and got the deficit back below 20, but UConn answered and used a 9-0 run to put the game away. The Huskies continued to roll in the third period and pulled away with a 37-point victory.

UConn has now won 11 straight conference regular season titles and has 30 overall — 23 of which have come in the Big East.

The win moves the Huskies to 24-5 overall and 16-0 in league play. Next, UConn will finish out the home slate in the regular season against Villanova at Gampel Pavilion on Wednesday.